Community Presbyterian Church fulfills their Christmas mission

Picking up Christmas gift bags for White Mountain foster children from Community Presbyterian Church, CPS representatives Ray and Christi load up 51 bags from Community Presbyterian Church Deacon Arlene Kerr (center).
PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Each Christmas the congregation of the Community Presbyterian Church (CPC) embarks on an annual mission which never fails. They provide Christmas gift bags for foster children in Apache and Navajo counties.
CPC works directly with Child Protective Services (CPS) to learn the needs of each child. A case worker with CPS speaks directly to each foster child to find out what they would like for Christmas. They also get each child’s clothing sizes. That information is passed on to CPC whose Bear Committee begins cutting out the bear silhouettes and placing the wish information of each child on the bear cutouts.
After all the bear cutouts have been completed, they are placed on the CPC church wall the Sunday before Thanksgiving for the congregation to choose and fulfill.
This year CPC had 51 bear requests and every one was fulfilled.
CPS representatives, Ray and Cristi, picked up the bags on Dec. 14 in plenty of time to distribute them to the foster children before Christmas.
Deacon Arlene Kerr has been involved in the annual Bear Mission for at least 12 years.
“It is my favorite mission at the church,” said Kerr.
