Charming, personable, persuasive and utterly corrupt. Those characteristics seem to be the hallmark of scammers who represent themselves as contractors licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, promise the moon then take the money and run.

In response to a flurry of complaints to Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse, the sheriff’s office has posted on its Facebook page a Fraud Tip Line in which those who believe they have been victimized by contractor fraud can report it. The number is 928-297-8195.

