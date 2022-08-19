Charming, personable, persuasive and utterly corrupt. Those characteristics seem to be the hallmark of scammers who represent themselves as contractors licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, promise the moon then take the money and run.
In response to a flurry of complaints to Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse, the sheriff’s office has posted on its Facebook page a Fraud Tip Line in which those who believe they have been victimized by contractor fraud can report it. The number is 928-297-8195.
In the meantime, and not apparently related to the tip line news, the White Mountain Independent has received a literal volume of copied letters and documents that various persons have sent to law enforcement complaining about having been scammed. The person who collected them and sent them does not want to be named, said that the letter writers don’t want to be named, either, but to a one, the so-called “contractor” they write about is one Donald “Donnie” Arlen New, who allegedly goes by certain aliases like “Donnie Duran” and “Kenneth Turner,” and has done business as T-Rex Construction, according to the letter writers. New himself (see further in story) told the Independent on Tuesday that he did business as T-Rex Construction when “he first started six years ago” and Donnie Duran and Kenneth Turner are not him.
As with any legal matter, a person who is accused criminally is presumed by law to be innocent. And New doesn’t appear to have any unresolved criminal cases pending. Likewise, a person sued in civil court is presumed not to have done the wrongs they are accused of. However, a Donald New with a birthdate of May 1987 has pleaded guilty to various felony crimes and misdemeanors, and has been a defendant in many civil lawsuits, as follows.
Felony cases
For example, in a 1997 case filed in the Navajo County Superior Court, a Donald New with a birthdate of May 1987 pleaded guilty in April 2008 to forgery involving a written instrument. The other two forgery charges were dismissed. He was ordered to pay fines and costs, but court records stated that as of September 2019 he still owes $2,449 on that old file.
Then in a 2018 case in that court, a Donald New (same date of birth) pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a domestic violence offense in February 2019. He worked out a pretty good deal with the state in that case, pleading to an “open-ended felony,” which means that if he successfully completes probation, the charge can be designated a misdemeanor. He was placed on two years probation but according to court records, still owes $2,004. The court sets periodic review hearings about that, the next is scheduled for Oct. 13.
Misdemeanor cases
Regarding misdemeanors cases, on Jan. 15, 2019, a Donald New (DOB May 1987) was charged in the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for a theft of something valued at less than $1,000. On Feb. 14, 2019, the defendant pleaded guilty to the theft charge, a companion charge of contracting without a license charge was dismissed. It might be noted that the ROC does not list New as having a contractor’s license.
Then in February 2019, a Donald New (DOB May 1987) was charged and pleaded guilty to another theft crime, the value of the thing stolen is listed as being less than $1,000.
In March 16, a Donald New (DOB May 1987) was charged in the Snowflake Justice Court for contracting without a license, but that was dismissed by the prosecutor in April, according to court records.
Civil cases
The number of times a Donald New with a DOB of May 1987 has been sued in civil court for money damages is too many to list here. Just in 2022, three cases list him as a defendant. One filed in the Pinetop Justice Court (CV2022-089) was dismissed by the plaintiff; another in the same court, (CV2022-100) is ongoing; the plaintiff was able to serve the defendant with the suit and summons. However, in Show Low Justice (case number CV2022-115) a case filed against New was dismissed because the plaintiff was not able to serve him, stated the court docket.
The notarized admission
In a remarkable document obtained by the Independent, on May 3, 2018, New apparently signed a “contract” with two persons that he admits in writing to defrauding. In a notarized document signed by three persons including Donald New, states in part “Donald Arlen New has admitted his wrongdoing to the injured parties. Mr. Arlen New has also perpetrated numerous acs of fraud relating to the misappropriation of the $4,250 in the form of untruths told in order to cover up his misappropriation of the monies.”
The Independent spoke with Donnie New on Tuesday by phone. He politely said, “I’ve made some mistakes and I owe a handful of people. I have been paying everyone I owe money to. I have never ignored or ghosted anybody.”
Regarding his upcoming court date in October, he said that he’s been paying restitution and he calls into the court when it sets a hearing to let them know he is still engaged and committed to getting the matters behind him.
He called the WMI back a few minutes later and his demeanor had changed; the second call contained references to lawsuits and lawyers. The Independent will update this story if anything newsworthy develops.
The ROC says a contractor must be licenses if the job is valued at more than $1,000. To confirm whether a contractor is licensed to operate in the state, consult roc.az.gov or call 602-542-1525.
