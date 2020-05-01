ST. JOHNS – Elections can become complicated, but usually, this tends to occur at the federal or state level. Election issues happen in larger cities often enough, but it’s something that almost never occurs in tiny, rural towns like St. Johns. This year’s election, however, is showing that even a city with a population of 3,500 isn’t immune to dramatic election events.
Candidates Sued Over Signatures
In order to run for town council, a candidate must fill out a packet of forms and file them with the city before the deadlines. As part of this packet, they must gather a certain number of resident voter signatures and file a Candidate Statement of Intent with the city.
According to court filings, local resident Daryl Greer filed legal complaints against two candidates up for re-election — Spence Udall and Chuck Humphreys – over errors in their application materials, in order to have their names stricken from the ballot. Greer had recently run for Planning and Zoning for the city of St. Johns, and he is also a candidate for city council in the November election.
The filing against Udall’s application was based upon the validity of the signatures needed to run as a legitimate candidate. The main argument for rejecting Udall’s signatures was that the circulator of the signature forms – the person who goes around collecting signatures — did not put their address down on the back of the forms. The petition cites Arizona Revised Statutes §16-315 (B) (3), “Circulator’s name shall be typed or printed under the circulator’s signature,” and (4), “Circulator’s actual residence address or, if no street address, a description of residence location shall be included on the petition.” Other complaints included addresses not matching county voter registration records.
Udall has since won the right to remain in the race after a judge ruled in his favor at a hearing on April 29.
The complaint on Humphreys’ signatures cited errors such as lacking the correct physical address listed with Apache County Voter Registration, but unlike the complaint on Udall, the vast majority of signatures were challenged because Humphreys received many of his signatures days before filing his Candidate Statement of Interest. According to A.R.S. §16-311(H): “…Any nomination petition signatures collected before the date the statement of interest is filed are invalid and subject to challenge.” Humphrey’s statement of interest form was dated April 6.
Humphreys did not fight the allegation in court, and he has since withdrawn his candidacy and admitted that he had likely made an error.
“It was a pretty simple and honest mistake,” Humphreys explained when The Independent confirmed his withdrawal.
An Interesting Connection
The city of St. Johns is not the only area seeing lawsuits filed over candidate applications and collected signatures. In Apache County elections, Joy Whiting, wife of County Attorney Michael Whiting, has sued to remove fellow candidates from the Democratic primary ballot for school superintendent using similar signature complaints. Whiting’s petitions cited numerous cases in both Billie Bell and Kenneth Cooper’s submitted signatures. The majority of the complaints cited where the signer was of the wrong party, but like the suits filed against the St. Johns candidates, there were also issues given with addresses not being filled out correctly, having missing zip codes or cities, or not matching Apache County Voter records in some way.
All four legal complaints, both Whiting’s and Greer’s, were handled by the same attorney’s office, Timothy A. La Sota, PLC, and the complaints were all filed at the Apache County Superior Court’s Clerk’s office on the same day. La Sota is an attorney located in Phoenix who often handles election and government related cases, such as defending Payson Mayor Tom Morrisey during a recall attempt in December 2019. That case was won primarily by successfully arguing that there weren’t enough valid signatures for the recall effort.
What This Means For The Local Election
Four candidates completed application packets for council seats in St. Johns. With Humphreys withdrawing and Udall winning a decision that keeps him in the race, that currently leaves three candidates for three seats on the ballot. Other candidates may also choose to run as write-in candidates and must file at least 40 days before the election in order for their votes to count. However, any candidate who has been deemed ineligible for the primary election ballot or who loses a primary election cannot be registered as a write-in candidate, and any votes for them will not be counted.
Unlike the process in other towns, the mayor in St. Johns is not an elected position; residents do not directly vote for a mayor. Instead, positions like Mayor and Vice-Mayor are chosen by a council vote. Any major changes in the makeup of a council may lead to a change in those positions.
