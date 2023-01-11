Richard Blodgett

Richard Blodgett is shown with son, Jakob, in 2018.

 Kareena Maxwell/Independent (2018)

The 9-year-old son of a Concho man arrested on drug charges died last month in a Valley hospital from diabetic complications after living in a Glendale foster home.

Jakob Blodgett developed diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition of Type 1 diabetes, after having been placed in the foster home by the Arizona Department of Child Services.

IHaveAnOpinion

I hope DCS is charged with something. Whomever worked that case with this child, is responsible for his death. This is absolutely heartbreaking.

