The 9-year-old son of a Concho man arrested on drug charges died last month in a Valley hospital from diabetic complications after living in a Glendale foster home.
Jakob Blodgett developed diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition of Type 1 diabetes, after having been placed in the foster home by the Arizona Department of Child Services.
Grieving family members believe that DCS gave insufficient medical guidance to the foster family about how to treat the child’s innate disease. Jakob was in the home for only a few days before he was declared brain dead on Dec. 23 by doctors in Phoenix.
The case started with the arrest of his father, Richard R. Blodgett, 47, of Concho. According to Show Low Police, Blodgett was arrested the night of Dec. 8 after police found the elder Blodgett at the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the 900 block of Penrod Road.
A drug dog had a positive scent of drugs in the vehicle, and a search resulted in the discovery of 3,800 narcotic pills and two handguns.
With the arrest in progress, police found another 200 narcotic pills on Blodgett and that he had left Jakob in a hotel room unsupervised. Blodgett was charged with one count of possessing a narcotic drug for sale, a Class 4 felony. He was not charged with child neglect.
Then the DCS became involved. The boy’s mother reportedly was estranged from the family, while Richard and the boy were inseparable, according to Cheryl Doenges, Richard’s mother, who lives in Washington state.
In fact, until his arrest father and son had never been apart, she said. Doenges told the White Mountain Independent that Richard was very attentive to the boy’s condition and had had a device placed on the child so that Richard could monitor Jakob’s insulin level on a cell phone.
Doenges said that she was told by someone at DCS that the device was taken from Jakob because he was “playing with it.”
The father and child were featured in a WMI article on Feb. 2, 2018, headlined “Concho’s Richard Blodgett sees clear skies ahead as he leaves his past behind.”
At the time, Jakob was 4 and Blodgett, who had lost an arm in a construction accident, had settled in Concho. But drug problems persisted, and last year Richard was arrested in Navajo County along with three others after a traffic stop revealed drugs in the vehicle. According to court records, Richard was not charged with a drug crime; rather he faced one count of having a firearm when prohibited from doing so, but the court dismissed that.
In any event, providers called Richard while he was in jail to notify him that Jakob was fine, but had developed the ketoacidosis. Richard had handled that situation before by taking Jakob to a hospital. Shortly thereafter the child was placed on a ventilator in intensive care. Later, a critical care doctor declared the boy brain dead on Dec. 23. He had been in the hospital for two days, according to Deonges.
Richard immediately asked for a furlough from the jail on Dec. 22, and the court granted the request. A copy of the request was obtained by the Independent and it reads in part: “He is currently brain dead and they said he will be pronounced dead tomorrow. I would like to bury my son. He is 9.”
Doenges is consulting lawyers about possible legal action. She reports that organs from the child were harvested. One child who needed a heart was given Jakob’s, and two adults received other organs.
(1) comment
I hope DCS is charged with something. Whomever worked that case with this child, is responsible for his death. This is absolutely heartbreaking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.