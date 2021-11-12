The biggest and most common injury that happens to fire and emergency medical services personnel is back injuries.
Jennifer Wood, an EMT, firefighter and administrative assistant for the Concho Fire Department explains that “when called for a lift assist some people say just put two or three people on it. What they don’t understand is, that makes it harder, because you have three different size people all lifting and pulling at different angles and with different strengths. That can torque a person’s back. For instance, we were at a home for a lift assist and it took three of us to help. After that we knew we needed a device that would work. However, initially, none of the products we researched met the needs of the patient or the needs of our personnel. Lift assists vary, whether its just to get someone back up in a chair, wheelchair or scooter, or they fell because they were weak. On occasion, people that are amputees will need a lift, because they’ll lose their balance and fall. The demographics of patients that we assist is more for gentlemen than ladies, over the age of 50 and weighing 200 pounds or more. Then we discovered the ‘Indeed Lift, The People Picker Upper’. There was nothing that compared to its capabilities. We approached the 100 Club of Arizona and we were able to get this device because they were kind enough to give us a grant which paid for it. We have definitely put it to good use.”
Wood said they have seen a lot of new people moving into the area and as a result there has been an increase in calls for service.
“Some days, we have one call, sometimes we have three to five calls. On average we respond to 30 to 38 calls a month. They vary in type, as far as medical, fire or public assist. We have more EMS calls than any other type of call. So, it’s probably at 20, that would be medical related calls and 20 percent that are either fire, structure fires or motor vehicle accidents or lift assists. We also go out if somebody is has a controlled burn and a neighbor reports it because they want it investigated. We respond on those to make sure that everything’s good to go. Our calls for service varies from day to day,”She said.
According to Wood, “a lot of people don’t know that the Concho Fire service area is nine square miles, that’s our district. But, we actually cover approximately 750 square miles. Anything that’s outside those nine square miles is not paid by tax dollars. For example, if we respond to a call out in Hunt, that’s not a covered service by the tax dollars. A lot of new people are moving into the outlying areas and if they look at their tax bill, there’s nothing on there for fire. So there’s no money that we recoup from anything that they pay in taxes. We’ve seen an increase in folks being educated about the fire subscriptions that we have. The fire subscriptions, basically covers, coming out to your home, outside of that nine square miles. Our services can be billed at $200 an hour for a fire truck, it adds up.
“So we’ve seen an increase in the subscriptions, which is good because people are realizing that. We hope to get more subscriptions because that helps us to be able to service those people in those areas, since it’s not covered by tax dollars. We are in Apache county, one of the poorest counties in Arizona, so we receive less tax dollars than a lot of the other districts. It’s done on your tax dollar by the value of your home. Our homes here in Concho and the Concho valley area, in that nine square miles, are not taxed as expensively as in other locations. So the tax dollars we receive are less than the most of the outlying areas.
“The Fire Chief, Craig Shultz and I make it work though, by doing a lot of grant writing. Basically, for anything that’s outside of fueling and servicing the trucks and keeping the doors open. If we need something new like new extrication tools, or a new monitoring system for blood pressures, heart rates and being able to replace outdated equipment or equipment that’s reached, what they call end of life, not supported anymore, can’t be repaired or if it breaks. When it comes to those types of expenditures, grants are the only way we can do it, because our tax base is just not high enough. Annually we receive around $107,000 in tax dollars, to keep the doors open. That’s not a lot when you look at other areas. We have new equipment, because we budget, we save and we don’t overspend,” Wood said.
