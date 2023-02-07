SHOW LOW — A Concho man who reportedly threatened two men in a Show Low hardware store last year because they were dressed in animal costumes is scheduled to appear in court next week.
Timothy Paul Christman, 50, of Concho, is slated to appear for a hearing in the Show Low Justice Court on Wednesday Feb. 15 for two misdemeanor charges of threatening and intimidating stemming from an Aug. 13 incident.
Christman reportedly approached the two young men, who were dressed as foxes. One of them later told the White Mountain Independent that they are “furries” and recreationally dress up as animals when they go out sometimes. They reported to police that Christman, armed with a handgun, threatened them with death and told them to “get the (expletive) out of Show Low” and “go back to California,” according to a Show Low police report.
“Your day will come, bro. Your day will come. I guarantee that when it unleashes, I’m going to shoot everyone of you (expletive) dead,” Christman allegedly said. One man recorded part of the incident on his cell phone, and the Independent and the police have reviewed it.
When police arrived at the store, they seized a Sig Sauer .360-caliber handgun and a spare loaded magazine from Christman and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Law enforcement does not have authority to charge someone with a felony, however; they can arrest on suspicion of committing a felony. In such cases, the police report is submitted to the county attorney’s office, which can charge a felony crime by a direct complaint, or take the matter to a grand jury and ask for an indictment.
In this case, felony charges were declined; instead, misdemeanor threatening charges were filed and a summons with a court date of Jan. 9 was sent by mail to Christman at the address on file for him.
Christman did not appear for the court date of Jan. 9. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and a Navajo County sheriff’s deputy pulled him over in Show Low on New Year’s Eve for a traffic violation. He was arrested on the warrant but posted the $750 bond and was released. According to court records, he works as the head chef in a Show Low eatery.
Arizona law says that a person violates the law if by word or conduct he threatens or intimidates “To cause physical injury to another person or serious damage to the property of another.” It is a Class 1 misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail (not prison), three years of probation and $2,500 in fines plus an 82% surcharge, creating a total of $4,550. If the threat is made by member of a street gang, it’s a Class 6 felony but that is not the case here. In fact, Christman appears to have no criminal record at all.
(1) comment
As a gun owner who is pretty hard core about gun rights, I'm disappointed that the charge has been reduced to a mere misdemeanor. Assault is causing someone to fear injury. Aggravated assault is causing him to fear serious injury or death. Threatening to shoot someone certainly qualifies as one of the latter. Therefore, aggravated assault is the correct charge.
Since this man has demonstrated that he cannot be trusted to keep or bear arms responsibly, he should lose his rights to them for the benefit of the rest of us including those who can be trusted. A conviction for aggravated assault would accomplish this. Misdemeanor convictions will not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.