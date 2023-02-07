Furries victim

One of the victims wears a fox suit at a previous job.

 Submitted

SHOW LOW — A Concho man who reportedly threatened two men in a Show Low hardware store last year because they were dressed in animal costumes is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Timothy Paul Christman, 50, of Concho, is slated to appear for a hearing in the Show Low Justice Court on Wednesday Feb. 15 for two misdemeanor charges of threatening and intimidating stemming from an Aug. 13 incident.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com.

(1) comment

Horse Rider

As a gun owner who is pretty hard core about gun rights, I'm disappointed that the charge has been reduced to a mere misdemeanor. Assault is causing someone to fear injury. Aggravated assault is causing him to fear serious injury or death. Threatening to shoot someone certainly qualifies as one of the latter. Therefore, aggravated assault is the correct charge.

Since this man has demonstrated that he cannot be trusted to keep or bear arms responsibly, he should lose his rights to them for the benefit of the rest of us including those who can be trusted. A conviction for aggravated assault would accomplish this. Misdemeanor convictions will not.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.