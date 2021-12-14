Concho pet food nonprofit in need of donations

CONCHO — Apache County is the poorest county in Arizona, where some 35% of the population — largely Native American — live below the poverty line. In Concho, the poverty level is 61% greater than the poverty level of 13.5% across the entire state of Arizona.
So with more than a third of its residents just trying to put food on the table for themselves and their families, it’s no wonder that many have difficulty finding the money to feed their pets.
Enter Bobbi Brien, founder of a new nonprofit called White Mountain Pets Food Pantry, which helps residents care for their animals by providing free dog and cat food, as well as cat litter, to people who can’t afford to buy them.
“People are losing their homes, living in their cars,” Brien said. “There are people outside Walmart that are begging for help with pet food. Give people something to help their animals, and we’ll get through this bad time.”
The idea to get — and give away — pet food came to her about a year ago, when she noticed long lines at a food bank.
“And it just came to me, why don’t they do this for animals?” she said.
She found a law firm out of Florida — Chisholm Law Firm of Orlando — that helped her put her non-profit together, and that’s how White Mountain Pets Food Pantry was born.
“I’ve seen some seniors and the way they are with their pets,” she said. “Sometimes that pet is all they have. They need those animals. I hate to hear stories about people having to give up their animals because they can’t take care of them. This is an Apache County food bank, but I don’t turn people away. I’ve had people come from as far away as Whiteriver for food for their pets.”
Currently, the nonprofit participates in a pay-for-delivery donation program, which involves having a truck come up from Tucson to bring pet food to the mountain. A pallet of dog food, which consists of thirty-five 40-pound bags, costs $210. A pallet of cat food, which is thirty-five 22-pound bags, runs $115. For forty boxes of 22-pound cat litter, the cost is $150. She generally gets two pallets of dog food, two pallets of cat food and one pallet of cat litter delivered, at a total cost of about $1,331.
At the moment, she says, she’s in dire need of cat food and litter, and she’s hoping the public will donate cash or food and litter so she can help those in need care for their cats.
“I’ve had nice donations from people in the community, bringing items from my wish list. People come and drop off dog food, and some people are just starting to leave comments on the Facebook page,” she said.
A clinician in behavioral health at her day job, Brien says she’s a big believer in holistic animal care.
“I love animals,” she said. “I have a lot of animals and I try to be as holistic as I can. I’m blessed. All my animals are on a raw food diet and well fed.”
When her German shepherd puppy got sick about a year ago and wouldn’t eat “after many vet visits and about $1,000, I made some chicken cookies for her,” Brien said. “I was just like, ‘You know what, Bobbi? You have all these recipes for dogs. You need to do something with that.’”
She started making dog cookies and her puppy loved them — and began to thrive.
That prompted Brien to start making healthy cookies for dogs — using venison, chicken and other ingredients that dogs eagerly gobble up.
“I make venison and chicken dog cookies,” she said. “The main base is oatmeal, venison or chicken, graham crackers, apples, carrots and potatoes, but it took me months to perfect the recipe,” she said.
People can get her dog cookies and treats for a $5 donation at the Jiffy Store in Concho, and people tell her that even their “picky eater” dogs love them.
“I have a tent and I have tables, but I want to get banners so people know they’re from White Mountain Pets Food Pantry,” she said.
Anyone wishing to donate or request food for a pet, or who would like to get Brien’s dog treats and cookies, can do so by messaging her on her nonprofit page, https://www.wmpetsfoodpantry.org/, or on the organization’s Facebook page, White Mountain Pets Food Pantry. People can also connect with her on the organization’s Google number, which is 928-224-9009.
Although she is passionate about making sure pets don’t go hungry, Brien says she doesn’t do animal rescues.
“I’m not a rescue,” she said. “I won’t rescue animals. But I’ll feed them.”
