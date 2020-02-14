CONCHO – This Valentine’s Day, the American Legion Post in Concho is hoping that residents will show their community some love and attend the Valentine’s Day Sweetheart’s Dance at the San Rafael Catholic Church Hall. This year marks the 4th year in a row that American Legion Cpl. Joe McCarthy Post 130, the Legion Auxiliary Unit 130, and the American Legion Ghost Town Riders have put on the event, which features food, drinks, and dancing fun from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14 (today).
Skip Higginson, serving his fifth year as commander of the American Legion Post in Concho, confirmed that this year will bring back all the fun elements of last year, including a dance contest for couples that fellow attendees judge. Prizes will be given for the best dancers, and there will be raffles and door prizes available. This year’s musical guest will be The Wyld Ryde.
“Last year we probably had somewhere around 50 people,” Higginson said. “The year before that, we had more. Last year, we had quite a few people who couldn’t make it.” Firestone Pizza, a popular local Concho restaurant known for good food and frequent musical guests, also runs a Valentine’s event, which may have impacted the attendee count of the Sweetheart’s Dance in 2019.
Unlike many Valentine’s events, which focus on romance and couples, the Sweetheart’s Dance is family-friendly. “Kids are allowed,” Higginson confirmed, when asked about children attending. “The kids usually have a really good time when they come.”
Tickets are $10 per person and includes a buffet of hors d’oeuvres. A limited selection of alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase separately.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
(0) comments
