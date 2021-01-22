A story published Friday, Jan. 15 titled "Arizona has highest infection rates," stated that Navajo County deaths made up approximately 28% of COVID-19 deaths, in Arizona. The correct percentage of Navajo County deaths on Jan. 13 (378) made up approximately 3.54% of statewide deaths (10,673) reported on Jan. 13. The Independent apologizes for the mathematical error.
