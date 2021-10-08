The story headlined “Pinetop Fire District holds open house,” published in the Friday, Oct. 1 edition incorrectly listed the date of the event as Saturday, Oct. 11. The correct date is Saturday, Oct. 9, and the accompanying photo was listed as a courtesy photo. The photo credit is Michael Rossi.
