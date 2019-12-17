The Holiday Hoopla at OLS Christmas Market photo that ran on Page A15 in the Friday, Dec. 13, of the Independent should have read: Rudy and Inger Soto (from left) of Williams, brought the whimsical “Nissers” made by Inger's 94-year-old mother of Denmark. Inger, who also lived in Denmark, said Nissers are little whimsical characters and mentioned “the elves don’t work for Santa.”
