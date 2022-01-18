Correction: In the article about violinist Kerstin Tenney that ran on Friday, Jan. 14, we erroneously stated that she has played with world-famous orchestras, when instead, she has played around the world with the Orchestra at Temple Square that accompanies the world-famous Tabernacle Choir. Also, she performed in Germany with the choir and orchestra at the Berlin Philharmoniker, not the Berlin Philharmonic.

