Correction: In the article about violinist Kerstin Tenney that ran on Friday, Jan. 14, we erroneously stated that she has played with world-famous orchestras, when instead, she has played around the world with the Orchestra at Temple Square that accompanies the world-famous Tabernacle Choir. Also, she performed in Germany with the choir and orchestra at the Berlin Philharmoniker, not the Berlin Philharmonic.
Tags
Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Submit a news story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Blue Ridge Schools closed by illness Friday
- BRUSD gives the go ahead to The Community Kitchen
- Barksdale to tell cops where victim's remains are
- Elder abuse suspect pleads to misdemeanor
- Fundraiser set to help victims of fire
- Noah Iannoli
- Rawlings couple enter plea agreements in drowning deaths
- Witches?
- WMAT to shelter in place for two weeks
- Ax murderer gets maximum prison time
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Rawlings couple enter plea agreements in drowning deaths (12)
- Failing democracy (12)
- Bald face lies.... (12)
- Do we have a failing democracy? (8)
- State House District 7 race may turn into Republican civil war (7)
- Witches? (7)
- American Pickers coming to Arizona in March (6)
- Forest Service asking for help to solve horse killings (6)
- Summit Healthcare preparing for crisis standards of care (6)
- A new predator stalks the West (6)
- Clarification (4)
- Fundraiser set to help victims of fire (4)
- New development in Snowflake offers retailers growth opportunities (4)
- Judge rules voters should decide whether to slash state income tax rate (4)
- A Culture of Death (4)
- O'Halleran discusses projects planned for White Mountain communities (3)
- Final redistricting maps favor Republicans (3)
- Navajo County assessor will rely on eyes in the sky (3)
- Pinetop man jailed after assaulting girlfriend (3)
- That’s What I Should've Said (2)
- Taylor town council news (2)
- Blue Ridge High School group opening "Student Store" (2)
- Blackman bill would eliminate court fees for juveniles (2)
- Where's the money? (2)
- Governor calls for expanded school choice – blasts schools with mask mandates (2)
- Randy Weems (2)
- Congressional District 2 battle may help determine control of congress (2)
- PTLS Councilor Mazie Hastings resigns (1)
- Supplying military posts in Arizona (1)
- Barksdale to tell cops where victim's remains are (1)
- Navajo County pockets another big federal COVID-19 grant to cover salaries, benefits (1)
- Zach Bates achieves his goal (1)
- Mask or no mask (1)
- No response (1)
- Jordan is powered by love (1)
- Controlled burns key to containing megafires (1)
- Grand Canyon Protection Act (1)
- Traveling B-52 welcomed to the White Mountains (1)
- Ronald Bremer (1)
- Omicron causes fresh surge in COVID-19 cases (1)
- We’ve got our eyes on you, 2022! (1)
- Following Zach Bates (1)
- Milo Smith (1)
- Incorrect on the tree (1)
- Tip-A-Cop - A Snowflake Christmas event (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.