In a story published Friday, Jan. 15, titled "Handful of teachers, taxpayers protest distance learning," there were errors in the headline and photo caption. There were no Blue Ridge USD teachers in the protest photo or quoted in the story - only parents and community members. Also, the school district was never closed during the school year; teachers and staff continued to work throughout the pandemic in online only, in-person or hybrid models of learning.  The Independent apologizes for the errors.

