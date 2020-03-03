SHOW LOW — Cougar Pride Robotics (CPR) of Show Low High School has a vision for what robotics will look like in the Show Low area. Moving to the FIRST Robotics Challenge (FRC) is one part of that vision.
We have not competed in a tournament yet this year. The FRC season starts in the first week of January with competitions beginning 6 weeks later. This shorter build session challenges our students to work efficiently to complete complex tasks.
We will compete at the Flagstaff regional March 12th – 14th, and again at the Las Vegas March regional 26th -28th. Additionally, we have a new staff member, Dylan Cosgray, who has been instrumental this year in expanding our welding and advanced fabrication education to our FIRST team.
As Principal Ben Marchant stated, the district has given us the opportunity to move to a new facility. This facility lets us move to a FRC program. With a main shop we can setup a half-field to practice on. FTC competed on a 12x12 foot field while FIRST competes on a basketball court-sized field.
Additionally, we have concrete floors and space to start teaching the students welding. The building has classroom space that will be utilized next year for CTE programs during the school day. We hope to turn this building into a state-of-the-art facility, all of which is being funded by our high school team.
For this year, our team is mentoring 6 Vex teams at Linden Elementary, one of which made it to the state level.
In the future, it is our vision to move to a K-12 robotics program within Show Low Unified School District. We hope to move toward this vision by starting First Lego League programs at both Whipple Ranch Elementary and Nicholas Homestead Elementary next year. These teams will be run by our high school robotics students instilling the importance of teaching to our youth.
For more information, visit First Lego League at https://www.firstinspires.org/robotics/fll.
