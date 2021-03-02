SHOW LOW — Approval was given by the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission on a preliminary development plan for Bison Pass. It is described by developer Gary Martinson of Bison Homes LLC as a 16-lot subdivision located at 4800 West Joe Tank Road in Show Low.
The development will not hinder access to the forest.
The preliminary development plan reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission February 9 was approved which moved it forward to the city council agenda.
The development plan includes residential lots for single-family homes with detached garages. The plan also calls for a 30-foot height restriction to residential development areas along the ridge line as well as a 30-foot setback on the northwest side of Joe Tank Road.
“The ultimate use and zoning of the property was part of the Bison Ridge Master Plan,” said developer Gary Martinson. “What we are proposing in Bison Pass conforms to the approved use.”
Bison Homes LLC, as one of the plan requirements, has committed to provide the required “assurance” to the city regarding future improvements to Joe Tank Road from the highway to the Forest Service property on the west.
The assurance is atypical but applies to this case because the city of Show Low has applied for a Forest Land Access Program (FLAP) grant to develop Joe Tank Road. The city is confident they will be awarded the grant but, in the event it falls through, the that portion of the road is “assured” to be improved by Bison Homes LLC.
The next step is sending the improvement drawings to the Show Low Engineering Department.
The developer is hoping to have lots available to the market by late spring this year.
City Campus Gym Floor
Another agenda item approved in the Feb. 16 city council meeting was the City Campus Gymnasium floor replacement.
The issue had been brought up before and was discussed at the Show Low City Council Retreat last fall.
The gym flooring is carpeted which limits the types of activities held in the gym.
City staff researched multiple options for flooring including carpet, vinyl, “sport court” , traditional hardwood gym flooring and painted concrete subfloor. This information was presented to the council in a study session last November.
City staff and Public Works Director Bill Kopp complied additional information including a cost comparison for the different types of flooring.
Another study session was held January 19. At that time six types of flooring were discussed with information regarding: cost, maintenance, warranty, moisture sensitivity, comfort (temperature), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access, force reduction (how much the floor would give under foot), ball bounce, noise, and uses.
After further comparison, the council requested quotes and comparison for two flooring systems: roll vinyl “sport court” and “pad and pour”. Cost, maintenance, warranty, etc. were again compared.
During the Feb. 16 council meeting, a flooring system at a cost not to exceed $122,353.38 was approved 4 — 3. The contract for the purchase of “sport court” was awarded to Continental Flooring.
Work may begin in the next few months, weather permitting.
