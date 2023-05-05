Show Low Police Department Animal Control Officer Mercedes Maywald, pictured at her department's headquarters on April 3, was recognized by the Arizona Animal Control Association as the 2022 Officer of the Year.
Visions of the future from past days: a 1959 Cadillac tail fin and lights seem to offer the promise of rocket propulsion at the Cruz'n the Rim Car Show on June 2, 2017. This year's even takes place on June 3 at Frontier Park.
Show Low Police Department Animal Control Officer Mercedes Maywald, pictured at her department's headquarters on April 3, was recognized by the Arizona Animal Control Association as the 2022 Officer of the Year.
SLPD
Classics gleam in the sun at the Cruz'n the Rim Car Show on June 2, 2017. This year's even takes place on June 3 at Frontier Park.
Courtesy of Rick Fernau (2017)
Visions of the future from past days: a 1959 Cadillac tail fin and lights seem to offer the promise of rocket propulsion at the Cruz'n the Rim Car Show on June 2, 2017. This year's even takes place on June 3 at Frontier Park.
At the May 2 meeting of the Show Low City Council, Doug Roberts spoke about one of the White Mountains' biggest events.
Roberts, representing Rim Country Cruisers, invited the public to attend the 2023 Cruz’n the Rim Car Show, taking place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3 at Frontier Park, 660 N. Ninth Place in Show Low.
Roberts said the show is expecting about 200 cars at the event, including a special section for “rat rod” vehicles — customized and modified cars with a deliberately rough and unfinished appearance.
Despite their rugged designs, some of the rat rods expected at the car show “have more money (invested) in them than the pretty shiny cars,” Roberts said.
At 5:30 p.m. the evening before the car show, a motorcade will drive from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs, to Hatch Toyota, 1051 Automall Parkway.
Roberts said he hopes residents “do as they do for the cavalcade (held) in the fall; go out, set up your chairs and canopies and have a good time” while they watch the cars drive through Show Low.
A portion of the proceeds from the event, gathered through registration and vendor fees, will go to benefit the Salvation Army post in Show Low.
“Last year, we turned over a little over $13,000 and we hope to do that again this year," Roberts said.
Police recognition
Police Chief Brad Provost introduced the council to Stephany Gallegos, vice-president of the Arizona Animal Control Association.
Gallegos was in attendance to recognize Show Low Police and Animal Control officer Mercedes Maywald as the 2022 Animal Control Officer of the Year.
Maywald earned seven nominations for the award at an AZACA training conference held in March and said receiving the award was “a huge honor and a blessing.”
“I’d like to thank my city, my department for giving me the opportunity to succeed and do my job as well as I can,” Maywald said, “and I’d like to thank AZACA for giving me the opportunity to accept this award."
Road repairs underway
The council considered the approval of a road improvement project to be completed before the end of 2023.
“The city’s pavement preservation plan includes crack-filling, patching and resurfacing (of) every city street and parking lot with a slurry seal every six years,” City Engineer Shane Hemesath said.
A slurry seal is a treatment meant to prolong the durability of roadway asphalt, and Hemesath estimated city staff would need to place approximately 269,000 square yards of the seal throughout Show Low.
Hemesath sought council approval for a construction contract that would fund the completion of the roadway maintenance project.
The least expensive of the three bids collected for the work was submitted by VSS International, a construction company based in Chandler, for no more than $547,325.
The motion to accept the bid and award the contract to VSS International for the upcoming slurry road repairs passed unanimously.
Vice Mayor Connie Kakavas noted the scheduled six-year repair of streets within Show Low city limits was “progressive and great for our citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.