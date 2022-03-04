SHOW LOW — The mayor and city council members met on Tuesday, March 1, and the first order of business was to introduce and welcome police commander Greg Westover to the Show Low Police Department. Westover holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University. He and his wife are returning home to the White Mountains and raise their family, and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle of mountain biking, hunting, fishing and camping.
“I’m grateful to be part of this community and to be back here in the White Mountains with my family again,” Westover said.
Next up was discussion of a contract that the city has with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the 5311 rural public transportation program that serves southern Navajo County. This is a grant to bring public transportation to rural areas,and Show Low voted to award Kimley-Horn and Associates the contract in an amount not to exceed $99,985.
The next item on the agenda was discussion of the essential air program by the US Department of Transportation Executive Order that began in 1989, a contract that provides a federal subsidy for airline services to rural areas, administered by the DOT. The current subsidy year with Boutique Air ends June 30, 2022. The DOT issued a request for proposals, and received three proposals for air service to Show Low from Boutique Air, Southern Airways Express and Advanced Air.
Mayor Leech suggested that each of the council members make a few comments to see the direction council wants to take.
Councilman Hatch said he would go with Advanced Air. “Based on the hump that we have to fly over to Phoenix and back up here, I will propose Advanced Air as my choice,” he said.
Vice-mayor Connie Kakavas said she’s not ready to make a recommendation, but added that Boutique Air has been under contract for several years and is inconsistent with its services. “They’ve made commitments to us that have not come through,” he said. “I like Southern Airways Express because they have the ability to very quickly support our route. I think they have a good plan. I liked Advanced Air, but I just don’t feel like they are completely there yet with their connecting flights.”
“I did like the cost of the tickets,” Leech added. “Their highest price I think was $79 average, $49 one way.”
Brant Clark commented that there’s not a high level of satisfaction with Boutique Air. He stated that Southern Airways Express and Advanced both indicated they would like to be involved in the community. “They have a track record of participating not only, you know, by marketing their own business, but sponsoring youth activities and participating in the Fourth of July parade and really being a community partner. I think that’s vital for them to not only be successful but to be able to get the ridership up where we want it to be. I think the decision really comes down to is you have an established carrier who has a proven track record, and you have Advanced that has a different business model. So do you go with the established one, or the one that’s in its infancy and then I think the cutting edge.”
Dawn Wilson said she liked the idea that Southern Express talked about maybe bringing in rental cars.
Mike Allsop said he wanted the public to know that council has listened to them.
“For the last two or three years we’ve been telling everybody that there is an airline (Boutique) that is not responding to anything, they just leave us in the dark. They cancel flights, and we’re stuck down in Phoenix and we can’t get back up.”
Leech asked if council members wanted to make a recommendation to send to DOT about which airline the city would like.
“I’ll make the motion,” said councilman Brandt Clark. “I’ll move that the council draft a letter of support of Southern to be sent to the Department of Transportation in support of them receiving the Essential Air Service contract. I believe it’s for a three-year term, but we probably want to go with a two-year erm based on the experience we’ve had recently.”
The motion passed unanimously.
