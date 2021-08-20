Navajo and Apache counties will have their hands full keeping up with the new rules on elections, according to a report to the board from the Arizona Association of Counties.
The legislature adopted a host of new elections provisions on a strictly party-line vote — with some cost of enforcing the new rules falling on county government — although the budget did include $12 million in added money to implement the assorted measure and improve elections security.
Republicans maintained the new provisions will guard against potential election fraud.
Democrats maintained the measures will merely make it harder to vote, since critics of the current system have presented no credible evidence of fraudulent voting, except for a handful of cases in which people voted twice or attempted to vote as a relative.
Nonetheless, county elections departments will likely have to absorb a portion of the cost of an array of measures that change the rules for voting by mail and make other changes, said County Supervisors Association head Craig Sullivan at a recent meeting of the Navajo County board of supervisors.
The legislature also established some other potential costly programs, including tracking and listing on a website any event involving voter registration, a $500,000 fund so the Attorney General’s office can review early voting lists and elections procedures in any county with more than 1 million residents — which mostly means Maricopa County.
Among the elections related changes the county must administer:
• Removes voters from the early voting list if they don’t vote in two elections in a row. Currently, about 80% of Arizona voters vote by mail or turn in their ballots at drop boxes early. Previously, voters remained on the early-voting rolls until they ask to be removed. The new rules require county elections officials to send a letter to anyone on the early voting list who hasn’t voted in two consecutive cycles. The voter then has 90 days to respond before they’re removed from the rolls.
• HB2569 prohibits any private funding of elections. The measure stems from donations to state and county election departments in 2020 to help them cope with the extra costs imposed by the pandemic. Ironically, the state senate’s controversial audit of votes cast in Maricopa County is mostly funded by a reported $5 million in private donations.
• SB1003 requires that any mail-in ballot that’s not signed on the envelop must be “cured” by 7 p.m. on election day – which means the county elections department must contact the voter to confirm that the ballot is their’s. Previously, the law gave the elections department five days after the election to check with voters who hadn’t legibly signed their ballot.
• Require counties to use a vendor who can put fraud countermeasures on the ballots — like watermarks or some of the printing tricks used to make money hard to counterfeit. The measures will likely increase the cost of ballots — and may severely limit the number of potential vendors.
• Requires the Attorney General and County attorney to investigate any voters that knowingly register to vote despite being ineligible. That would include people with felony convictions at any time in the past who register to vote and got their rights restored.
• Stipulates that only the Attorney General can enforce elections laws until June 30, 2023, which is when Democratic Secretary of State Kathie Hobbs term expires.
Other election law changes counties will have to administer enacted this year include:
• SB 1002 — early voting envelopes; party affiliation (Ugenti-Rita)
• SB 1003 — early voting; signature required; notice (Ugenti-Rita)
• SB 1492 — election law amendments (Shope)
• SB 1497 — ballot measures; proposition 105; disclosure (Ugenti-Rita)
• SB 1530 — early ballots; instructions; undeliverable (Mesnard)
• HB 2054 — voter registration database; death records (Kaiser)
• HB 2307 — voting equipment; overvote notice (Kavanagh)
• HB 2308 — recall petitions and elections; revisions (Kavanagh)
• HB 2359 — election equipment; access; locks (Kavanagh)
• HB 2364 — election pamphlet submittals; identification required (Kavanagh)
• HB 2569 — elections; private funding; prohibition (Hoffman)
"THE GREAT DECEIVER" had an administration fueled by deception, distraction, and fabrications. He has permanently left his mark on this country...........at the voter's expense.
How many ways can we say corrupt and stupid. This is going to take a long long time to clean up.
