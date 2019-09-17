HOLBROOK — Navajo County will contribute some $271,000 in federal funds to a drainage and street improvement project in Show Low.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved the use of federal Community Development Block Grant money to make sidewalk, curb and gutter, parking and drainage improvement on the east and west side of Hall Street – from 11th street to the highway.
The project includes 4,200 feet of sidewalks, with curbs and parking, a curb and gutter, storm drain catch basins, two concrete driveways, electrical conduit and pole bases for future street lights.
Nationally, more than 1,100 cities and counties received some $3 billion in CDBG grants last year. Federal funding for the program peaked at about $13 billion annually in 1977. Cities and counties have wide latitude in how they spend the money.
The request for the grant money for the Show Low Project said “The Hall Street sidewalk improvement project will greatly increase pedestrian safety as well as vehicular safety in a busy commercial corridor. The project rejuvenates downtown by replacing failing concrete, asphalt and drainage facilities in the designated slum and blight area in downtown Show Low.”
The town designated Hall Street as a slum/blight area when it established a redevelopment zone in 2012. The town will also contribute some of its Community Development money to the project
The grant application noted that the section of street includes a bus stop with 400 boardings per month.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
