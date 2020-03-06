SPRINGERVILLE – Concerns were brought up at the February Springerville Town Council meeting about the Round Valley public health clinic operated by Apache County. According to a letter drafted and approved by the town council, a “concerned citizen” brought word to council members that the Apache County clinic, located at 323 S. Mountain Ave in Springerville, would be closing.
The town’s letter was addressed to Preston Raban, the Director of the Apache County Public Health Services District, and it expounded upon the vital importance of the county clinic in Round Valley, stating that “67% of (county) WIC recipients are within the Round Valley area” and that the well women-family planning services was well utilized, serving 81 clients from July to December 2019. The concern was that, with the clinic’s closure, patients would be forced to travel to St. Johns – a trip of over 30 miles – to receive healthcare. Patients who rely on county services often do not have the means or ability to make a trip of that distance. The council was, understandably, deeply concerned for their residents’ well-being and unanimously agreed that quick action was needed based upon the information given to them about the clinic’s imminent closure.
The Independent sat down with Director Preston Raban for a meeting in his office on Feb. 25, inquiring about the content of the letter sent by the Springerville council. The Apache County Health Services Director seemed surprised by the content and stated that the Springerville county clinic was, in fact, not closing. Raban explained that the only big change was what was considered the “home-base” for clinic employees, who serve both St. Johns and Springerville, but have mostly resided in St. Johns. The number of days that the staff serve St. Johns and Springerville would continue as usual, as well as all the services that both locations currently offer, such as family planning, immunizations and other needs.
“The clinic is staying the same,” Raban said when asked if anything would be changing for clients of the public health clinic in Round Valley.
Raban also confirmed that, after the retirement of one of the nurses in January, that they have been short staffed. There is currently an opening for a nursing position to replace the employee “for both locations.” Traditionally, the Apache County clinics have two nurses, working under supervision of a doctor, that serve St. Johns and Springerville. Until a new nurse is hired, there will only be one to handle care needs. Director Raban didn’t seem too concerned with the short staffing just yet, as this time of year is not considered the busiest time of year and it has only been one month. “Flu-season” and “back-to-school” were said to be the busiest times of the year for the county clinics. Flu-season typically peaks sometime between October and February, according to Center for Disease Control records. For the clinics, however the busiest times are when flu shots are in high demand in the fall and early winter months and when kids need their immunizations and physicals for school in the summer and early fall months.
When the Springerville town manager, Joe Jarvis, was asked about Raban’s response about the Springerville clinic , Jarvis said that the news was “wonderful.”
“Maybe we wrote the letter prematurely. That was not what we were hearing,” Jarvis said in a phone call. He acknowledged that they acted quickly when they heard that the county clinic was in danger. The clinic is of great importance to the community, and the council took the issue to heart.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments.
