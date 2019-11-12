APACHE COUNTY — The list is long.
A community center for a hard-luck community on its way up. A well to create a park for kids to play, where there’s not much else to do.
A backhoe for the only water company in town. A Boys and Girls Club so kids have somewhere to go after school, when there’s no one home. A jaws of life tool so fire departments can pry open a smashed car and maybe save a life.
No doubt about it – the Apache County Board of Supervisors has some tough choices to make.
Every three years, the county gets about $230,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money to bolster vital projects in the community – with an emphasis on helping low-income residents.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors held its first in a series of public hearings focused on requests from communities for a cut of that money.
Good news: Lots of terrific projects.
Bad news: The price tag for those projects adds up to at least twice the money available.
So the supervisors listened mostly mutely to the parade of community groups making their pitch – not looking forward to mostly saying no by the time the public hearings end and the deadline arrives.
The annual dollop of federal CDBG money shifts in a rotation each year from Apache County, to Springerville, to St. Johns and then back to Apache County. The county can fund three projects – the towns can only fund one. However, the cities can also put in requests for a cut of the county money, when it’s the county’s turn to dole it out.
Supervisor Alton Joe Shepherd – whose district is on the Navajo Reservation – questions whether the county got the word out. The county posts a legal notice in the Independent as well as at the county offices, but doesn’t contact all the agencies and groups that might want to apply. That includes not making contact with communities on the Navajo Reservation.
“We need to reach out,” said Shepherd. “Now, $200,000 is not necessarily going to do much – but all these communities need to be on the list. It seems like we only have a few represented here.”
Concho groups put in the most applications, with a request for help with a new well to water a park, a kitchen for a new community center and a backhoe to keep the private water company from falling apart. But applications also came from Springerville and the Boys and Girls Club of Round Valley, which serves Springerville, Eagar, Alpine and Greer.
Projects presented
included:
• $65,000: Concho Community Center kitchen:
Leon Buttler made the pitch for the effort to create a community center in the unincorporated community of Concho, about 10 miles from St. Johns. The community has about 3,000 residents in the area, it’s own elementary school district, a county library – and not a lot else. The Mellon family donated a house advocates sold to raise the money to buy a pre-fab ski lodge they moved to Concho to create an instant building. They hope to open a community center early next year to provide space for Bingo, after-school activities, a senior center, computers for the public and other programs. But they’ve only got about $26,000 in the bank and no money for a kitchen – deemed essential to all kinds of extra uses. Buttler hopes the county will help pay for the kitchen, as part of a project that has already inspired hundreds of thousands in donations and thousands of hours of volunteer labor. The 100-student Concho Elementary School District sent a letter urgently supporting the request – saying many children in the community have nowhere safe to go after school.
• $140,000: Concho park well:
The Concho Valley Lion’s Club has been providing eye glasses for folks throughout the region for years – and now they want to provide a critically needed water supply by drilling a $140,000 well. The Lion’s Club would provide the parcel and the county would drill the well, which would provide water for county road maintenance trucks, firefighters in the community and grass in the community’s lonely little park. Right now, the Lion’s Club can only afford enough water to have grass in about one-third of the park. Once the well’s drilled – the county will likely have to come up with $450 a month for the electricity to pump the water – but it will save money on mileage put on the water trucks that water down the dusty dirt roads and greatly improve water pressure and therefore fire protection, Barry Weller told the board.
$50,000: Old Concho Water Users Association backhoe:
A representative of the private water system pleaded for a $50,000 backhoe so the water supplier can quickly dig up and replace broken water pipes – mostly undersized, 30-year-old plastic pipes that leak almost as much water as they deliver. The association also wants $250,000 to come up with an engineered masterplan to upgrade the whole system, but even in making his pitch the water company representative didn’t sound too hopeful. “The only tools we have now are a pick and a shovel,” said Joe Trujillo. And they can’t afford the $500 daily rental cost for a backhoe “so it may take us days to find a break or the source of a leaks – and we get them three to six times a week. The Old Concho Water District can no longer afford to do this. We either need to replace the system or everyone needs to move out of Concho. This is a real dire situation. I know one gentleman who bathes his wife by hand every – when we can’t get water to him I can’t sleep.”
• $185,000: Springerville Fire Department equipment
The Springerville Fire Department often responds to major accidents on the state highway passing through town – and needs equipment like the Jaws of Life to further those rescue efforts – which stretch from Eagar on out into New Mexico. Town Manager Phil Jarvis also asked for $37,000 to fix up a parking lot and make facilities handicapped accessible.
$152,000: Boys and Girls Club of Round Valley building
The club has doubled the number of kids it serves since January in mostly donated facilities but “we are running out of room,” said Board President Terry Shove. So they want to add some prefab classroom space at a cost of about $140,000. The center’s open all year and provides vital after-school programs in a safe environment for kids who often have nowhere else to go after school where they’re safe and supervised. “We provide care and supervision for so many students who would be home alone because they don’t have anything else,” she said. The club needs another $12,500 to renovate the kitchen in the main building. “We really survive on donations and fundraisers,” since 70 percent of the kids come from families without enough money to pay even a modest fee. The club raises scholarship money for those kids.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
