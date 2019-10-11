APACHE COUNTY — The Apache County Flood Control District will kick in $22,000 to help design a fix for chronic street-flooding in Springerville.
During heavy rains, water gushes out of the surrounding National Forest land, flows along streets through Robertson Hollow and collects at the Southwest corner of Maricopa Drive and Coconino Street.
The drainage patterns have trapped increasingly deep collections of floodwater, endangering residences and businesses, while posing a hazard to drivers, according to Springerville Town Manager Joseph Jarvis, in a letter requesting the grant support from the county.
The town sought $11,000 for hydrology plans, $8,000 to come up with cost estimates for the grant and $3,500 for design surveying. The town will only spend the money from the flood control district once it gets federal clearance to proceed with the grant application. The federal grant will require a 25 percent match, which the town will provide through in-kind contributions.
The total cost for the project may tally $665,000, with the town responsible for covering $175,000. The town is looking at ways to reduce this cost further by using existing equipment and “in-kind services.” The flood mitigation plans would be worked on in stages rather than as a single decision. This project would span multiple fiscal years Jarvis told the Springerville Town Council in September.
“Thank you for your continued support of the town’s efforts in floodplain administration,” wrote Jarvis.
The Apache County Board of Supervisors – doubling as the board of the flood control district – approved the application.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
