SHOW LOW — On March 31 at about 1 p.m. Show Low police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Whipple Road and the Deuce of Clubs.
According to report by Show Low police, the driver of a 1997 Chevy pickup truck approached Whipple Road from the east in the No. 2 lane (curbside.)
A Navajo County 2008 four-door white sedan driven by Joshua T. Mann waited to turn right from Whipple to go westbound on the Deuce of Clubs.
Mann believed that the pickup truck was intending to turn left onto Whipple and Mann began his turn.
The truck crashed into the county vehicle causing damage to both, but no injuries, stated the report. It just so happened that a new Independent reporter, Molly Ottman, was driving by with her camera.
A Joshua T. Mann was cited into the Show Low Municipal Court for failing to yield while turning left at an intersection.
The non-criminal citation carries a fine of up to $450 and the Motor Vehicle Department could assess two points against his privilege to drive.
If a person accumulates eight points or more within a year, it could cause problems for a person’s driver’s license.
There was no death or serious personal injury involved, so if Mann does not possess a state-issued commercial driver’s license (CDL) and hasn’t gone though a defensive-driving program within the last year he could complete the program and avoid the fine and the points, but he will have to pay for the program.
