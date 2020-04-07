GILA COUNTY — A White Mountain couple faces felony charges in connection with the death of three children that drowned in Tonto Creek last year when Daniel Rawlings, 36, the father and uncle to the children, allegedly attempted to drive across rain-swollen Tonto Creek on Nov. 29.
On April 1, 2020, the Gila County Attorney’s Office (GCAO) filed its direct complaint against Daniel and his wife, Lacey, 32, and on Friday, April 3, Judge Tim Wright of Payson held an telephonic initial appearance at the Gila County Superior Court. The initial appearance is the very first court setting in a felony case wherein the judge informs the defendants of the charges, determines if they are eligible for a court appointed lawyer, and sets release conditions. Details about the legal representation and release are not yet available.
Daniel Rawlings is charged with three counts of manslaughter, Class 2 felonies and seven counts of child abuse, Class 3 felonies. Lacey Rawlings is charged with seven counts of child abuse, all Class 3 felonies. The three counts of manslaughter against Daniel arise from the death of three of the children. The other seven counts of child abuse are based on the prosecutors’ belief that the couple “recklessly permitted (the children) to be placed in a situation where the person or health of a child is endangered,” according to the complaint.
Last week, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up its investigation, sending a lengthy report to the GCAO, according to Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
Shepherd would not comment on the contents of the report, and Gila County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp would not respond to requests for comment.
On Nov. 29, Daniel reportedly drove a large, military-style vehicle around ‘road-closed’ barricades and into the flooded creek at the Bar X Crossing with his wife and seven children as passengers, according to the GCSO.
The vehicle got stuck in the rising waters and three of the children were swept downstream. Colby, 5, his sister Willa, 6, and their cousin, Austin Rawlings, 5, drowned. Colby and Willa were Daniel and Lacey’s son and daughter.
On Nov. 30, searchers found the bodies of Colby and Austin; Willa’s body was found Dec. 13 in Roosevelt Lake.
The outpouring of support by the community for the Rawlings family was exceptional, with flowers, banners, ribbons, and the new phrase “Rawlings Strong” highly visible on signs throughout Gila and Navajo counties. On Jan. 7, Daniel appeared at a Show Low City County meeting to express gratitude to the community for their support.
“It is a true honor to live here in the White Mountains and in this city that I have been able to be a part of for quite some time,” read Daniel.
After the tragedy, county officials, along with state representatives, called for funding to build a bridge across the creek. Over the years, there have been other deaths there.
Earlier this year, bills to fund bridge construction over Tonto Creek in Tonto Basin won approval in both the Arizona Senate and House. Lawmakers were to look at both bills to come up with a final bill to send through to the Legislature or, according Gila County manager James Menlove, the matter could be included in the state’s 2020-21 appropriations bill.
Both bills seek $15 million from the state’s allocation to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Prosecutors have a choice in the way they bring felony charges. So far in the Rawlings cases, they filed a direct complaint, meaning that one or a group of prosecutors, all licensed and experienced criminal lawyers, believe that they have probable cause to bring the charges. Because felonies are serious allegations, the Rawlings are entitled to a preliminary hearing before a judge to determine if the prosecutors are right — that there is probable cause to believe the Rawlings broke the two laws that they are charged with violating.
Probable cause is a relatively low burden of proof; not nearly as rigorous as the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard the state must meet to prove guilt. The Rawlings are presumed by law to be innocent.
The other method available to the prosecutor is presenting the state’s evidence to a grand jury and if the grand jury finds probable cause, it hands up to the judge its indictment. The GCAO might still do that before the preliminary hearing, thus making that hearing unnecessary. Of course, that presumes that Gila County is still convening a grand jury; they might not be doing that during the coronavirus lock down.
Penalties for a Class 2 manslaughter range from three to 12.5 years in prison. The child abuse Class 3 felonies carry a range of 2 to 8.75 years. But probation is available for both offenses under Arizona’s sentencing laws. That means that the Rawlings, if convicted, could avoid prison but still be sentenced to up to one year in the county jail.
Electronic court records do not yet list their next court date.
In life, our actions have consequences.
In this case, a family has suffered because a person broke the law, by ignoring the road closed signs. Innocent children died. In addition, an entire extended family has suffered their loss.
But regardless of the circumstances, NO citizen should consider them-self above the law, even if that law is inconvenient.
A crime was committed.
We have laws for many reasons. One reason is to protect children from adults that think driving around ROAD CLOSED signs only applies to other drivers.
The District Attorney's charges are fully warranted.
Well put.
It's a terrible situation, but one that could have been avoided.
So, so, sad these children lost their life. But 15 million dollars to overcome God given common sense? A very expensive bandage!
Yes it is very sad that the Adults put the Children in harms way. I wonder what part of turn around don't drown they now understand. Gila county is doing the correct thing her by charging the Adults with the crime mentioned. Now will there be a conviction? Will there be jail time? Fines? Not to likely. Bet the Adults will never go around a sign like that again.
Sad as the penance will be with the Adults for ever.
Imagine opening your eyes first thing each morning and realizing it wasn’t a nightmare; your kids really died while in your care due to decisions you made. The second guessing will haunt these parents until they too join their children in the great beyond. Pain that never ends...I truly feel for them. And then there’s the Gila County sheriff and prosecutor who spent months investigating and likely agonizing over what charges should be brought knowing it would compound the tragedy. I don’t envy them. But the facts are indisputable; by going around the huge barricades and driving into the flood the Rawlings triggered a sequence of events that sealed the kid’s fate - hence the charges of child abuse and manslaughter. Their actions left the prosecutor no choice I suppose - now he has to treat grieving parents like felons. Meanwhile our politicians are falling over each other to spend millions to prevent another tragic accident - $20 million to serve a community of people who decided to live in an area cut off by annual spring runoff. Melting snow and gravity doesn’t care about your decisions. They don’t grieve and they’ll keep doing their thing long after these events are long-forgotten.
Very tragic story in deed. I am not posing an opinion on either side, but since this tragedy it made me wonder about another manslaughter possibility. Why is a parent or guardian who buckles their child in a child safety seat and drives them around while they run errands in the Arizona hot sun, not charged in a similar fashion when they leave them in the vehicle to die? The child did not have a choice to be taken on said trip and buckled in. Is the parent or guardian not responsible for the child in the same manner. I watched the Rawlings store play out on TV and this question came up in my mind as I watched so many have strong opinions on both sides. So it made me wonder what folks thought about my question. I watch the valley news several of these incidents happen each year deaths happen and are rarely charged.
