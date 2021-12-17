HOLBROOK — COVID-19 cases have exploded in southern Navajo County, driven by low vaccination rates, county health director Janelle Linn reported to the Navajo County board of supervisors this week.
“We’re seeing a surge in hospitalizations and mortality,” said Linn, “especially off tribal lands — where cases are higher than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic.”
Only about a third of the population has been vaccinated in the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties. The vaccination rates on the reservation are generally more than twice as high.
Linn said last week the county has already recorded 345 cases off tribal lands and 25 hospitalizations and 10 deaths — double the tally for thr previous week. As of Tuesday of this week, the county already had 117 new cases, six hospitalizations and six deaths, she said.
“Be aware, be cautious and get vaccinated,” she said. And those of you due for your booster dose — which is recommended now for all adults — they’re readily available and we’re encouraging people to get it.”
Experts are now predicting a tough winter with the arrival of the omicron strain, which has proven far easier to catch — even for the vaccinated.
Navajo County remains a national hotspot for the virus, reflecting a relatively low vaccination rate off the reservations. That includes about 43% of the total population who have received at least one shot, including just 27% of those under 20.
That compares to a statewide rate of 60% overall and 27% of those under 20.
National figures show that the unvaccinated are five times as likely to get infected and 13 times more likely to die.
Epidemiologists predict a fresh winter surge, with Omicron now reported in a majority of states — including six cases this week in Maricopa County and one in Yavapai County — based on sampling a relative handful of tests.
Deaths have surged in the past week in Navajo County, reflecting the low vaccination rate. Even though children remain at an extremely low risk of hospitalization or death, doctors and health officials report a rising number of cases in which a child got infected at school and ended up infecting family members — a problem likely to increase with the increase in holiday gatherings bringing several households together.
Doctors have said that many of the people who have died recently were trying to ride out an infection at home. Doctors and hospitals now have several highly effective treatments — but most work well only if people seek treatment within a few days of a positive test or onset of symptoms.
Nationally in the past two weeks cases have risen 49%, hospitalizations by 22% and deaths by 40% — with the total death toll poised to pass 800,000. The US has in the past two weeks reported an infection rate of 36 per 100,000, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Arizona has seen an 8% increase in new cases in the past two weeks to 46 per 100,000. Hospitalizations have increased 6%.
Navajo County has seen a 25% increase to 82 cases per 100,000 — more than twice the national average. Apache County has reported a 5% decrease to 41/100,000 — with hospitalizations up 20%.
Those national county-wide figures are actually misleading, since they include the reservations — which a much lower rate of new infections of deaths due to a vaccination rate that’s double the off-reservation total in Apache and Navajo counties.
The virus continues to take the worst toll among those over 65. But the continued rise in deaths proves younger people at a lower risk of death and serious illness remain the key to protecting their elders. In Navajo County, three quarters of those over 65 are vaccinated. But only about a third of those younger than 45. The large number of unvaccinated younger people allows the virus to continue to circulate, posing a far greater danger to the elderly.
Linn noted that in the past week, about 40% of the new cases have been among those younger than 48.
The schools have reflected the community spread of the virus, with few schools enforcing mask mandates as recommended by the CDC and vaccination rates among students still low.
However, epidemiologists predict the nation’s headed for a fresh winter spike in cases thanks to the combination of relatively low vaccination rates and the spread of the Omicron variant.
The new strain has about 50 mutations. Very preliminary data suggests it spreads much more easily than the delta variant, which dominates in the US. It appears omicron can much more readily infect people who have recovered from a previous infection or those who have gotten two shots of the vaccine.
On the more hopeful side, some very preliminary data suggests that a booster shot after recovery from an infection or six months after the second shot restores strong protection against all known strains — including omicron. Some evidence suggests omicron may cause less serious illness than delta — especially for the fully vaccinated with a booster shot. Many of those findings stem from tracking the virus in South Africa where it was first identified and where new cases have exploded to the highest peak ever. Doctors have reported a lower hospitalization rate and a lower death rate for people infected with omicron. However, this could merely reflect the average age of people getting infected or perhaps the impact of the number of people already vaccinated or with natural immunity.
So epidemiologists have redoubled their efforts to convince people to get vaccinated — and to get a booster shot. That applies to people who have recovered from infection as well.
Linn noted, “Delta is still the primary strain and it’s making people very sick. We’re seeing very good efficacy rates as far as the vaccination preventing hospitalization and death. It’s very rare that we see a vaccinated patient in the hospital and we haven’t had a death among vaccinated patients.”
She added, “The new omicron variant is circulating in many states – six new cases in Maricopa County yesterday, one in Yavapai County and one on the Navajo Reservation. So probably it is here. So far, it’s not making people as sick — but its is very highly infectious. So don’t take that risk by not getting vaccinated.”
