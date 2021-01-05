The nation’s most ambitious mass vaccination effort’s going slower than expected, but at least the devastating surge of new cases of COVID-19 has peaked and started to slow in Apache and Navajo counties.
The rest of Arizona has essentially caught up or even passed Navajo and Apache counties, which at one point had among the highest rates in the state.
Statewide in the past week, reported new cases have declined 15%, while deaths have risen 16% and hospitalizations have risen 21%. The decline in average daily cases may prove misleading, however, given the sharp drop in tests administered in the past week. A lag in reporting new cases over the Christmas holiday may also have contributed to the decline.
The rush to administer vaccines comes as deaths in the U.S. top 338,000 and a new, more easily spread strain of the virus begins to spread globally. First detected in Great Britain, the more infectious strain has already shown up in neighboring Colorado.
Navajo County public health nurses are currently monitoring 1,000 active cases off tribal lands — a four-fold increase since October, according to Assistant County Manager Bryan Layton.
The county has obtained enough doses of the vaccine to cover most front-line health workers — with nursing homes receiving doses through a separate distribution system.
“We are really fortunate and appreciative of the many partners who have stepped up in our communities to distribute the vaccine, most recently including Safeway stores in Show Low and Winslow,” said Layton.
The county’s not sure when it will get enough shots to begin protecting Phase 1Bz workers — the next priority.
“We are evaluating how quickly we move into Phase 1Ba, which could be very soon,” said Layton. “As a reminder, Phase 1Ba includes Law Enforcement, Fire, Corrections, Teachers and Support staff, Adults 75 years old or older, and Healthcare workers who may not have been included in 1A.”
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread.
At midweek, Navajo County was averaging about 82 new cases a day — with an average infection rate of 74 per 100,000 over the past two weeks.
Apache County was averaging 44 cases a day, with an infection rate of 62 per 100,000 over the past two weeks. Apache County’s improving picture in part reflects the sweeping lockdown on the Navajo Reservation, which accounts for a large share of the county population.
Other counties have surpassed Apache and Navajo in the past two weeks, including Maricopa County with 76 cases per 100,000 and Pima County with 86 cases per 100,000.
The heavily Hispanic counties in western and southern Arizona now have the highest infection rates, including 102 per 100,000 in La Paz County, 120 per 100,000 in Yuma County and 101 per 100,000 in Santa Cruz County.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the pandemic remain at the highest rate ever, with 4,475 hospitalized COVID patients on Dec. 29.
Both Navajo and Apache counties have now crossed well into the “red zone” when it comes to school benchmarks. At this level of community spread, the state recommends only online classes for schools. The benchmarks for the week ending Dec. 23 showed Navajo County with 715 cases and Apache County with 518 cases per 100,000 for the week — with the recommended level for in-person classes set at 10 per 100,000. When it came to the percentage of positive tests, Navajo County was at 22% and Apache County at 19 % — compared to a recommended level of below 5%. For that same week, COVID-like illness accounted for 24% of hospital visits, compared to a “minimal spread” level of less than 5%.
So most hopes for containing the pandemic and returning to some semblance of normal now rest on the rapid administration of a vaccine.
The federal government has distributed some 11 million doses of vaccines that prevent infection in 95% of people who get the two-shot regime. However, as of Wednesday only 2.1 million doses had actually been administered — most of them to front-line medical workers, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control website.
Rural counties like Navajo and Apache started getting their shots a week later than the urbanized counties due to concerns about whether rural health departments had set up a system to administer the shots and store them at 20 or 80 degrees below zero.
Overall, Arizona has lagged behind most other states in vaccine distribution according to one national data base that pulls together reports from health departments. The data base showed that as of Dec. 23 Arizona had vaccinated less than 0.2 % of the population, compared to 2% in North Dakota and more than 1% in West Virginia.
Arizona as of Dec. 26 had received 315,000 doses and administered just 12,000 shots, according to the national data base.
The Indian Health Service has received 85,000 doses, but as of Dec. 26 had given only 3,100 shots on reservations nationwide.
Frontline Arizona healthcare workers started getting their shots on Dec. 16, although the shots didn’t arrive in Apache and Navajo counties until a week later. The Navajo Reservation also started getting shots for medical workers two weeks ago.
Nursing homes are also a top priority group, with a fresh surge of cases reported in nursing homes throughout the state. Nursing homes are generally getting access to vaccinations for residents and staff through a separate distribution system that bypasses the county health departments. So far, nursing homes account for 38% of the deaths in the pandemic — some 106,000 residents and staff. So far the fatality rate for nursing home residents with a confirmed infection is 13%, compared to 2% overall.
Arizona has given frontline medical workers and nursing home residents and staff first priority for the still limited supplies of the vaccine. Next in line are frontline “essential” workers. It’s unclear how each county health department will set priorities within that group, which includes teachers.
Navajo County health officials initially said they hoped teachers could get vaccinated in January, but it’s unclear whether the vaccines will come in fast enough to make that possible. Navajo County’s effort was complicated last week when Public Health Director Jeff Lee was placed on administrative leave following his indictment on 16 felony charges for misspending taxpayer money after using a county credit card for personal expenses, according to the indictments.
The US government spent billions backing research efforts to develop vaccines and reserved initial batches. Experimental RNA-messenger vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna were the first to conclude Phase III clinical trials showing them to be safe and effective.
Federal officials say they hope to distribute enough doses to protect 100 million people in the US by the end of March, although in the first few weeks the actual number of shots administered has lagged badly behind projections. Federal officials say they hope to distribute enough doses for everyone who wants a shot to get one by June, but is still negotiating with the drug companies to obtain an adequate supply.
The just-signed second pandemic relief package includes nearly $8 billion to help county health departments administer the vaccine. The first round of stimulus in the spring included $340 million for vaccine distribution.
Meanwhile, Great Britain last week continued to lead the way on vaccine approvals by giving the green light to a vaccine developed by researchers from Oxford and AstraZeneca.
This vaccine uses a different, more standard technology and costs about $3 per dose — about one tenth as much as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. It’s also easy to store and remains viable for months at room temperature. In clinical trials, the AstraZeneca vaccine was 90 % effective with an initial half-strength shot, followed by a second, full-dose shot. Researchers are still struggling to account for that result. However, the cheap, stable vaccine may prove crucial in countries without the money or technology to distribute and store the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The US has also reserved enough doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate millions.
It’s unclear how health departments will dole out the different types of vaccines as they become available and whether the federal Food and Drug Administration will follow Great Britain’s lead in quickly approving the Astra Zenaca vaccine.
England is also administering as many initial doses as possible, since the first shot provides 50 or 60% protection — even if it means delaying the second dose. That decision would essentially double the number of people receiving partial protection as the virus peaks and the new, more infectious variant spreads.
China has also developed a vaccine which it says has proven 90 % effective, although China has not released full results of its clinical trials.
Russian has approved used of its vaccine — Sputnik V, which it has provided to Belarus and Argentina. Clinical trial results suggest that vaccine is also 90 % effective. However, Russia started its inoculation program before completing clinical trials, leading to widespread skepticism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.