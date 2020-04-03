ARIZONA — Will COVID-19 kill 60,000 Americans or two million?
We just don’t know.
Does the virus kill 4 percent of those it infects? One percent? Half a percent?
Here’s why: We don’t actually know how many people are infected – and probably never will.
Now, we can easily enough report how many people have tested positive.
And we’ve got a pretty good idea how many people have died.
However, experts now say maybe 25 to 50 percent of people who get infected don’t develop any noticeable symptoms. At most, they figure they have a cold – or their allergies are kicking up. So they never get tested. That means they never show up in official statistics – although they can probably still infect other people.
Currently, the best guess based on an array of studies suggest the mortality rate of COVID-19 works out to about 1 percent, 5-10 times worse than the flu.
The federal government this week said models of the epidemic suggest that somewhere between 100,000 and 250,000 Americans will die in coming months, even if states impose and maintain social distancing guidelines. Infections will likely peak in April and hospitalization in May, with significant effects stretching on into the summer.
If COVID 19 kills 250,000 that’s roughly six times the toll of the flu. However, it’s still half as many as cigarettes kill every year.
All those projections rely on two assumptions: How many people will get infected and what percentage of those will die. Studies have produced support for a range of assumptions on both counts.
Unfortunately, policy makers must make life and death decisions based on the best guesses of scientists. Good science rarely yields certainty – just probabilities. For instance, the Centers for Disease says somewhere between 24,000 and 62,000 people in the United States will die of complications from the flu this year. Most of those deaths aren’t based on a test for the virus. They’re based on symptoms and projections based on sampling.
Clearly, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 continue to rise rapidly, hitting 32 in Arizona as of Thursday morning.
The World Health Organization issued an early report saying 3.4 percent of people in China who tested positive for the virus early in the pandemic had died.
Subsequent estimates have put the death rate at closer to 1 or 2 percent.
Still other studies suggest the true death rate may well dip below 1 percent.
One study in China suggested that only about 14 percent of the people actually infected ever had a positive test or clinical diagnosis, according to a study by epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman published in Science. If that’s true, current death rate estimates may prove too high.
Another study in Iceland based on testing a small percentage of the population with and without symptoms found the virus present in about 1 percent of the population. Half of those infected showed no symptoms. At this point, Iceland has reported 2 deaths in a population of 350,000.
So far, it looks like COVID-19 spreads as easily as the flu but has a much higher death rate. Fortunately, the COVID-19 death rate doesn’t come close to SARS (10 percent) and MERS (34 percent), both close relatives. Those far more deadly viruses spread much more slowly, partly because people don’t seem to spread the infection until they’re very sick – making the outbreaks much easier to contain.
Researchers writing in the medical journal Lancet concluded so far the evidence suggests COVID-19 is way worse than an average flu strain. The article concluded each person with COVID-19 infects 2 to 2.5 others. That compares to 1.3 for the flu. COVID-19 incubates for up to 14 days, while the flu spurs symptoms within 1-4 days. COVID-19 hospitalizes about 19 percent of those who test positive, while the flu hospitalizes about 2 percent. COVID-19 kills between 1 and 1.3 percent of the people who test positive, compared to 0.1 percent of those with the flu.
The COVID-19 death rate projections vary based on the assumptions made about how widely the virus will spread – with or without social distancing restrictions. Many of the estimates assume that 25 to 60 percent of the US population will eventually contract the virus without restrictions on social mixing. Other studies suggest the infection rate may remain well under 5 percent – at least in the short term, based on the success of social distancing.
Most experts say slowing the speed of spread will give the medical system time to adjust. Hospitals won’t get overwhelmed. We’ll deploy more test kids. Authorities can then focus on isolating those infected or vulnerable instead of shutting down the economy. This will also provide time to develop a vaccine and drugs. Reportedly 12 vaccine possibilities are about to go into early stages of testing and some 200 clinical trials of drugs are poised to begin.
On the other hand, some experts argue that only the development of herd immunity after a large percentage of the population has recovered will tame the virus. Kids apparently don’t get very sick – so maybe closing schools just delays development of of herd immunity.
In all the efforts to craft a response to a new, lethal virus, the actual death rate remains a crucial uncertainty. So here are what we’ve learned from some of the studies trying to establish the true death rate for COVID-19. Most involve a “case fatality rate,” which means what percentage of known infections resulted in a death. Almost none involve a “disease fatality rate,” which mean the death rate among everyone infected – but not necessarily tested.
China: Death rate with symptoms set at 1.4 percent
A study of 435 early cases in Wuhan China found a death rate of 1.4 percent, according to a summary of the study published in STAT news. The death rate proved much lower than an earlier crude rate of 4 percent produced by simply comparing deaths to the number who tested positive for the virus. However, even the 1.4 percent death rate is about 14 times higher than a normal flu strain. The study established ranges for the death rate by age, based on assumptions about what percentage of cases had been detected. For those aged 15 to 44, the estimate ranged from 0.1 percent to 1.3 percent. For those over 64, the rate ranged from 1.5 percent to 4.7 percent.
China: Death rate among known infections 2.3 percent
A review of 72,000 COVID-19 cases in China found a death rate of 2.3 percent overall, with an alarming 8 percent in patients older than 70 and 15 percent in patients over 80. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association included people considered infected because of a positive test, a lung x-ray or symptoms. The study did not include a population-wide sampling that would have determined how many people in the community were infected. The study found that 62 percent of the critically ill hospital patients ended up dying. Some 81 percent of the patients put on a ventilator ended up dying. Some 81 percent of those infected had mild symptoms, 14 percent had severe symptoms with difficulty breathing and 5 percent were critical, with respiratory failure, organ dysfunction and septic shock.
Princess Diana Cruise Ship: Death rate 0.125 percent.
The spread of the virus among some 700 passengers infected on board a cruise ship offered a chance to study the rate of spread and the death rate in a confined population, enhanced by testing of all the passengers. Seven of the infected passengers died, most of them elderly. That’s a small sample, so the statistical analysis showed the death rate could be anywhere from 0.025 percent to 0.625 percent. That rate might not apply to the full US population, since cruise ship passengers on average are older than the general population. On the other hand, perhaps older people taking cruises are healthier than the average older person. Overall, the study supports an estimate of a fatality rate somewhere between the flu and 10 times that rate – or 1 percent, according to a summary of the research published in STAT.
Huge range of case fatality rates
Reported fatality rates among those testing positive for the virus have ranged all over the place. As of late March, raw case-fatality rates were 4 percent in China, 12 percent. 8 percent in Spain, 1.7 percent in South Korea, 2.6 in Japan, 2.1 percent in the United States, 1 percent. in Germany and 0.35 percent in Israel. Those estimates depend on all kinds of variables – like the criteria for testing people. Even when the testing criteria are similar, experts aren’t sure how to account for the differences. The average age of the population, the quality of the medical system, the general health of the population and other factors may affect the death rate. In Italy, one study suggested the prevalence of Europe’s greatest rates of antibiotic resistant bacteria may play a role. Autopsies often show that people infected with COVID-19 who end up dying may also have pneumonia bacteria in their lungs – or also have been infected by the flu virus. Likewise, a high cigarette smoking rate among older men in China might have contributed to a high COVID-19 mortality rate there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.