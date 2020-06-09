PINETOP-LAKESIDE & SHOW LOW – The City of Show Low, Navajo County and the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside are partnering to help our neighbors living on the White Mountain Apache Reservation who have been under lockdown several weekends in a row due to COVID-19 and are in need of cleaning supplies and food boxes.
City and the Town will have donation sites set up on Thursday, June 11, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. 9th Street in Show Low, and Blue Ridge High School, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside. For those who are unable to drop off on Thursday, Show Low City Hall will also accept donations Monday through Wednesday, June 8 through 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Items needed include bleach, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, gloves, hand soap or liquid soap, masks or cloth masks, trash bags, bottled water, paper products (paper towels and toilet paper), mop heads/mops, brooms, rags, laundry soap, baby diapers, dustpans, Gatorade and food boxes.
We ask our citizens to consider donating any of the items on the list to help our good friends on the White Mountain Apache Reservation. As adjacent jurisdictions, we have always appreciated having a warm, friendly and cooperative relationship with the White Mountain Apache Tribe, and we look forward to continuing our mutually successful partnerships.
All items collected at both locations will be distributed to our neighbors in need on the White Mountain Apache Reservation. For more information, call 928-532-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.