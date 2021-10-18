Navajo County continues to struggle with a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as the latest spike begins to flatten out both statewide and nationally.
Navajo County in the past two weeks has seen cases rise by a daily average of 43%, even as cases statewide drop 7% and cases nationally drop 21%.
Apache County’s also seen an increase — up 24%.
The infection rate per 100,000 now stands at 44 in Navajo County 28 in Apache County and 31 in Arizona and 28 nationally.
Hospitalizations have risen 12% in Navajo County and 6% in Apache County, bucking the national trend which has seen a 6% decrease as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Epidemiologists say that the trend reflections regional differences in vaccination rates. The Navajo, Hopi and White Mountain Apache reservations actually have very high vaccination rates — above 80% in most communities. However, only about 38% of the population’s vaccinated in the southern reaches of the county — where most of the new cases and hospitalizations are concentrated.
Schools across the state have also reported increases in on-campus cases.
Studies show that the three approved vaccines dramatically reduce the odds of infection. Even when someone who has been vaccinated suffers a “breakthrough” infection, the vaccine dramatically reduces the odds of serious illness. However, vaccinated people with a breakthrough infection can apparently still spread the virus — even though they’re much less likely to get sick themselves.
Although the number of infections since the start of the year is high, the number of new infections has slowed in the past two weeks.
However, the schools invariably reflect conditions in the community – and Navajo and Apache counties remain something of a COVID-19 hot spot, with the Navajo County infection rate now about 57% above the national average.
Navajo County’s reporting about two deaths and 26 new hospitalizations daily. Apache County’s reporting about one death and 29 new hospitalizations daily.
Nationally, doctors continue to report 91,000 new cases a day and about 2,000 deaths. So far the nation has suffered more than 700,000 deaths and Arizona more than 20,000.
The overwhelming majority of new deaths and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated and Gila County also remains less vaccinated than most of the rest of the country — especially amongst school-aged kids.
Doctors maintain that the vaccine remains the only way to tame the pandemic and allow life — and the economy — to get back to normal. About 18% of the Navajo County population — a total of more than 20,000 people — have recovered from an infection. Some 609 have died. Recovery from infection does confer significant resistance to a re-infection ± and to serious illness in the event of a “breakthrough” infection. However, studies suggest that the vaccine confers more protection from the Delta strain than does recovery from an infection from a previous strain.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has already approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-18, based on studies showing the shot has minimal side effects and provides a vigorous immune response to the viral proteins. The FDA is now reviewing data on children aged 5-12 who have received the vaccine and is expected to provide emergency approval for younger kids in the next few weeks.
The approval for teens so far is on an “emergency use” basis, as the FDA continues to gather information on side effects and effectiveness in the much larger group now getting the shots. The use of the shot is generally authorized based clinical trial with up to 60,000 participants. However, monitoring side effects as millions of people get the shot can reveal extremely rare but potentially serious side effects — although those side effects remain far less serious than the impact of infection.
Once the FDA has enough data, it will likely shift the approval to regular use for children — as it has already done for adults. At that point, schools could require the shots to attend class, as they already do for a host of vaccines like measles, mumps and rubella. Statistics suggest the COVID vaccine’s similar in effectiveness and side effects to the polio and measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and more effective than the flu vaccine. (https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/how-do-covid-19-vaccines-compare-with-other-existing-vaccines#COVID-19-vaccine-and-allergic-reactions)
The Delta strain of the virus appears to spread more easily among children than earlier strains. The share of children who have tested positive has risen from 15% before Sept. 2 to 27% since, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Still, most kids have mild symptoms and cases of serious, long-term illness remain rare. Since the start of the pandemic, millions of children have contracted COVID but only 460 have died. Children can develop a serious — sometimes fatal — inflammatory disease months after their recovery, but that also remains mercifully rare.
However, studies show that clusters of cases among children in schools can readily spread to their families and other people in the community who face a much greater risk of serious illness and death.
Unfortunately, vaccination rates remain very low in Navajo County among parents. About 21% of those younger than 20, 56% of those 20 to 34 and 64% of those 35-44 have gotten at least one shot. Fortunately, 92% of those over 65 have gotten at least one shot.
