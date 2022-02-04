The evidence continues to build that getting vaccinated and boosted all but eliminates the risk of death and dramatically reduces the risk of hospitalization from the omicron strain.
Unfortunately, Gila and off-reservation portions of Navajo County have such low rates of vaccination and booster shots that they currently are suffering the highest COVID-19 death rate in the state.
As a result, people continue to die every day in Navajo, Gila and Apache counties and hospitals continue to struggle to find beds — even as the record-breaking omicron peak begins to subside across the nation.
Of course, the national decline’s relative. The US is still reporting about 457,000 new cases and 2,600 new deaths daily.
Daily cases have dropped 42% nationally and 21% in Arizona. But they’re up 27% in Apache County, down 8% in Gila County and down 21% in Navajo. That’s better than a couple of weeks ago — but still leaves new cases and deaths higher than at any time in the pandemic.
The death rate in Gila County for the past two weeks has risen to 2.91 per 100,000, just ahead of Navajo County’s 2.31 per 100,000. That compares to a statewide average of just 1.14 statewide. Apache County’s death rate is just above the statewide average.
The situation in the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties is actually worse than those statistics suggest. Only about 40% of off-reservation residents are vaccinated, compared to about 75% of the reservation communities. That means most of those deaths are taking place in the off-reservation communities of the White Mountains.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has accumulated statistics demonstrating the value of the vaccines augmented by a booster shot five months after the second shot in preventing serious illness and death from omicron — even if people suffer a breakthrough infection.
The unvaccinated had a death rate of 7.8 per 100,000 between October and November of 2021, according to national statistics.
People who were fully vaccinated had a death rate of just 0.6 per 100,000.
And people who got vaccinated and boosted had a death rate of just 0.1 per 100,000.
So that means the unvaccinated are roughly 78 times more likely to die from COVID-19 — at least before the arrival of the much more contagious omicron strain.
Only about 57% of Gila County residents are fully vaccinated — and only about 40% of those people have gotten booster shots.
That makes the one or two new deaths per day in Gila County and the two deaths per day in Navajo County tragically needless.
Put another way: If you’re vaccinated and boosted you have a one in a million chance of dying from COVID-19 on a weekly basis. You have a roughly 3 in a million chance of dying in a car crash this week — and a similar chance of dying from the flu.
But if you’re unvaccinated in Arizona, you’re more likely to die of COVID-19 than any other cause. In the past two years, COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death in Arizona, the third-leading cause of death in the US and the fourth-leading cause of death in the world. COVID-19 since 2020 has caused an estimated 129 deaths per 100,000 in the US, behind stroke (141) and heart disease (197).
In argument for getting vaccinated — evidence now suggests that even when omicron causes a breakthrough infection people who have been boosted are much less likely to develop the symptoms of “long COVID.” This lingering fatigue, brain fog and other symptoms may affect as much as one third of the unvaccinated who recover from an infection.
However, we virtually eliminate deaths from COVID-19 and dramatically reduce hospitalizations if everyone got vaccinated and boosted — even though the virus would continue to circulate. The omicron variant is about four times as infectious as delta, which in turn was twice as infectious as the original strain. Omicron can also more easily infect someone who’s vaccinated or who has recovered from an infection by a previous strain. This means even if vaccinated people don’t get ill, they can potentially spread the virus to others.
It’s also unclear whether the strong protection against serious illness offered by the current booster shots will wane in the course of the next six to 12 months and whether they’ll hold up to the next, new dominant strain. Epidemiologists warn that vaccination rates worldwide are so low the virus will certainly develop new strains — with no guarantee the next breakout strain won’t be both more infectious and more dangerous.
This could mean living with endemic presence of the virus will require some kind of booster shot every year — like the flu. In the meantime, scientists are working on some 200 new vaccines, hoping to develop one that works against all strains and is cheaper and easier to store and administer than the current vaccines.
Fortunately, the FDA has also now approved two antiviral drugs that reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus by about 70 or 80% if taken soon after symptoms develop. The antivirals are just beginning to reach doctors, providing an additional alternative to the one or two monoclonal antibody treatments that still work against omicron. However, taking advantage of those new treatments requires taking a test as soon as symptoms develop. Unfortunately, home tests tests remain in short supply and Gila County has shut down its test center in Payson for lack of staffing, although it has received millions in federal pandemic grant funding.
In the meantime, the evidence continues to build.
If you don’t want to die or wind up in the hospital — get vaccinated, get boosted.
And even if you’re vaccinated and boosted and don’t want to kill someone else — isolate if you have symptoms, get tested and get treated.
