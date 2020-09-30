SPRINGERVILLE – As of September 30, the Cow Canyon Fire is active on all edges and is burning through ground fuels with some isolated torching. Fire activity has increased over the last two days and led to some additional suppression efforts by firefighting crews but overall continues to remain a low risk to the values in the area.
The weather has contributed to the fire’s recent growth and the forecast is calling for dry and warmer conditions. Additionally, high winds, along with low relative humidity, have produced poor nighttime fuel moisture recoveries. These factors will aid in the continued growth of the fire over the next few days.
Yesterday, a Type 3 Helicopter flew fire personnel to the Franz Helispot to conduct burn out operations on the previously prepared Franz Cabin and corrals. The burn out was successful securing both structures. Today, suppression efforts are also focused around the Bear Mountain Lookout and Bear Valley Corrals. Firefighters will be sent in to prepare these areas for possible burn out operations depending on fire progression and activity.
Temporary trail closures remain in effect and more are expected as the fire continues to grow. The following trails are closed for public health and safety due to wildland fire activities along the trails:
Cow Flat Trail (#55) beginning at the trail junction of Bonanza Bill Trail (#23), following the Cow Flat Trail (#55) to the southwest until it meets the junction of WS Lake Trail (#54).
Lanphier Trail (#52) at the trailhead and the junction of National Forest Service Road (NFSR) 281, following the trail to the southeast until it meets Cow Flat Trail (#55).
South Canyon Trail (#53) at the trailhead and the junction of NFSR 281, following the trail to the southeast until it meets Cow Flat Trail (#55).
The public should expect increased smoke visible east of Hwy. 191 on the Alpine, Clifton and Springerville Ranger Districts, west of Saddle Mountain, and near the town of Glenwood, New Mexico. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: https://azdeq.gov/.
For further information, please contact the Alpine Ranger District at 928-339-5000 or email Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests at as_portal_comments@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.