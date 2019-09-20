Crawtoberfest starts tomorrow

LAKESIDE — While crawfish are more commonly associated with the state of Louisiana, people in the White Mountains are no strangers to the tasty freshwater shellfish.
So bring your appetite Saturday, Sept. 21, to the Mountain Meadows Recreation Complex in Lakeside for the 2019 Crawtoberfest event hosted by Summit Healthcare, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside and the Show Low Chamber of Commerce that features a crawfish boil and eating contest. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the complex located at 1101 S. Woodland Rd. in Lakeside.
And what could be more fun that cold beer, crawfish, live music and plenty of Arizona high country clean air? Event organizers said that along with the crawfish boil, vendors will be onsite for shopping, games and prizes, a beer stein hoist, yodeling contest (bring your earmuffs), crawfish races (bring a book), axe throwing, a corset penny pickup, and a crawfish eating contest.
There will also be lots of food vendors for those who want something other than crawfish.
All proceeds from the event benefit Summit Healthcare and the Show Low Chamber. For more information got to showlowchamber.com or to https://one.bidpal.net/crawtoberfest2019/welcome.
