SHOW LOW—The Independent has been following a number of criminal cases which have generated a lot of public interest and provides an update below on some of them. The defendants whose cases have not resulted in a conviction or plea of guilty are presumed by law to be innocent.
Kevin Wynn
In the case of The United States of America vs. Kevin Scott Wynn, an Alpine property owner was convicted of one felony count of tax evasion in the U.S. District Court for Arizona. The jury returned its verdict in December of last year. His sentencing was set for this month after a long delay due in part to Wynn absconding from his court-ordered release and being captured in Mexico in August.
The district attorney has asked for 57 months in prison for Wynn, a $75,000 fine and nearly $800,000 in back taxes, penalties and interest. Wynn has pleaded for no prison or in the alternative, home detention. He pledges that he will pay the back totals due, but claims that while in Mexico, $1.25 million in cash and $300,000 in precious metals “disappeared” from his apartment there. Sentencing has once again been re-set to Jan. 6.
Daniel and Lacy Rawlings
Another case that has been bogged down in the court process is the State of Arizona vs. Daniel and Lacey Rawlings pending in the Gila County Superior Court. In a surprise move in November, the county attorney secured a grand jury indictment against the married couple. The charges arose from a Thanksgiving weekend tragedy in 2019 which resulted in the deaths of three children in a raging Tonto Creek when Daniel allegedly drove a vehicle into the creek in an attempt to cross it.
The case has been up and down the appellate courts in the last year because that county’s attorney was unhappy with a ruling by the trial judge about the timing of disclosure of the state’s evidence. The case was started last year by the prosecutor filing a complaint against Daniel for three courts of manslaughter and six counts of child abuse. Charges against Lacey included seven counts of child abuse as well.
When a single prosecutor files a felony complaint based on police reports, the law says that a judge must hold a preliminary hearing to make sure there is probable cause for the charges. But the prosecutor apparently doesn’t like the trial judge, The Hon. Timothy M. Wright, claiming in a court filing that they have filed a complaint against Wright with Arizona’s Commission on Judicial Conduct and wants him off the case. The status of the complaint to the judicial commission is unknown, and Wright refused to take himself off the Rawlings case.
The other way the state can bring felony charges is by asking a grand jury to review the evidence and if they find probable cause, they hand up to the court an indictment, and a preliminary hearing is not necessary. So after all the appeals, motions and delay, the Rawlings did not get the preliminary hearing but no doubt will carefully review the transcripts of the state witness’ testimony to the grand jury.
On Nov. 17, the grand jury did not indict Daniel for child abuse like the prosecutor had, but still charged him with three counts of manslaughter and he no longer faces any charges for child abuse. The grand jury indicted Lacey for the seven counts of child abuse that the prosecutor charged her with last year.
The prosecutors have informed the court that they will not offer any plea agreements to the Rawlings and a jury trial is expected to be set on Jan. 25.
Kareem Jahmal Martin
The curious case of State of Arizona vs. Kareem Jahmal Martin, 37 from North Carolina began in October with reports to DPS that someone was shooting at vehicles on Interstate 40 in Navajo County. Martin and the car he was allegedly driving apparently fit the descriptions of the shooter and the vehicle, and he was arrested near Winslow. But Martin was not charged with the shootings, rather he is accused of stealing a vehicle, identity theft and possessing marijuana in an amount under two pounds. If Martin had an ounce or less of marijuana, that’s not even a crime anymore in Arizona after so-called Proposition 207 passed by majority vote on Nov. 3.
It has been speculated that Martin wasn’t off the hook for the shootings, that the investigation was still ongoing, and that authorities were holding him on charges that they could hold him on until additional charges were considered.
On Dec. 8 in the Navajo County Superior Court, Martin’s defense counsel Lawrence Kress told the court that he didn’t understand why he was getting discovery materials for events not related to the three charges his client has been accused of. That’s when Deputy County Attorney Jared Robinson told the assigned judge, the Hon. Ralph E. Hatch that “there is an investigation regarding a number of shootings on Interstate 40,” and that his office is “getting close to a decision on fling charges,” presumedly against Martin. Defense counsel also wants to know what happened to “a substantial amount of money” that was taken from Martin by investigators and wants it returned. The court has set a hearing on that and a case management conference on January 14.
Joshua Cade Richardson
The long-running case of the State of Arizona vs. Joshua Cade Richardson, 17 was scheduled to be concluded on Dec. 4 in the Apache County Superior Court, the date set for sentencing. The confessed killer of TerryLynn Collins pleaded guilty to murder last month. For reasons apparently related to the COVID pandemic, the court vacated the December 4 sentencing — a new date has not been set as of press time.
