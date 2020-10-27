APACHE COUNTY — The Independent has been reporting on certain criminal cases that have generated a lot of public interest, but the COVID pandemic has considerably slowed the usual court business, especially the process of empaneling a jury. Below is an update of some of the cases, two in Apache County, another in Gila County. The defendants have been accused but that does not mean that they are guilty; in fact, the law presumes that they are not guilty.
Sarah Mikeworth
VERNON — Bannon Springs care home beating suspect Sarah Mikeworth 30, appeared in Apache County Superior Court on Monday for a case management conference before Presiding Judge Michael Latham. The case is in its early stages, but Mikeworth’s counsel Criss Candelaria noted that the preliminary plea offer from Deputy County Attorney Alane Moore calls for five years in prison for Mikeworth.
In June, Apache County deputies responded to the care home to follow up on a report from Adult Protective Services about a severely beaten resident, Paula Rivera, 87, who has since passed away. She allegedly suffered “severe bruising and discoloration of her left arm and hand,” according to authorities. The report stated that “She (Rivera) had sustained bruising to her upper left chest and the backs of her arms. The marks on the back of her arms resembled bruising from fingers.” The victim’s family claims that she passed away a month after the beating in a different care home; Bannon’s lawyer claims she died two months afterwards. The autopsy report is still pending, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Whether Rivera died one or two months after she was allegedly assaulted doesn’t seem to make a difference with regard to the charges that Mikeworth faces. Either way, it seems that the period of time between her injuries and her death has dissuaded the county attorney’s office from proceeding with a homicide charge. That is especially apparent in light of the prosecutor’s offer to resolve the case now. If the prosecutor has made an offer of settlement, it suggests that they don’t intend to charge Mikeworth with causing the death of the victim, which the state would have to prove for a homicide conviction. Mikeworth’s next court date is December 2.
Dr. Kevin Eagar
ST JOHNS—Eagar chiropractor Kevin Eagar, 39, faces a 198 counts including surreptitiously recording patients in the bathroom of his office, sexual assault, practicing medicine without a license, forgery, and other crimes. His Flagstaff attorney is Adam K. Zickerman of the The Zickerman Law Office, PLLC. Zickerman believes that the state is deliberately withholding evidence from him and had filed four motions seeking to have the court order the county attorney’s office to disclose material, which Deputy County Attorney Alane Moore claims they already have. Zickerman has also asked for “sanctions” against the county attorney’s office.
The dispute has gotten rather heated and Judge Pro Tem C. Allan Perkins has held multiple hearings, the last one on October 6. Unfortunately the quality of the live audio was so poor, that viewers on You Tube could not make out what the parties were saying during the latest hearing. Clear however, was the judge asking defense counsel to “Tone it down. We don’t need all that hyperbole.” In the end, the judge did not find “bad faith” on the part of the prosecutor, but cautioned that he would exclude state’s evidence from the trial if it appears that evidence should have, but wasn’t, disclosed.
Kevin Eagar remains in jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest on January 24, 2019. Of about one dozen alleged victims, many have sued him and his firm for money damages and Eagar has voluntarily agreed to a temporary suspension of his chiropractic license until the criminal case is concluded.
Daniel and Patricia Rawlings
GLOBE — Defendants are charged in connection with the deaths of three children over the Thanksgiving holiday last year when Daniel allegedly drove a vehicle containing his wife, minor children and his brother’s minor children into rain-swollen Tonto Creek. Two of Daniel’s children died as did a child relative.
The case has been delayed because the Gila County Attorney’s Office challenged a ruling by Judge Timothy Wright, which ruling ordered the county attorney to disclose the “voluminous” police reports before the Rawlings’ preliminary hearing, one of the first steps in a criminal case. The prosecutors believed that the judge’s order was contrary to the Rules of Criminal Procedure, and the case was put on hold until the Arizona Court of Appeals could review what Judge Wright did. That court refused to hear the matter and the county attorney appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court which on October 6 denied the appeal as well.
The case finally will proceed to a preliminary hearing on Dec. 1 in Payson. During that hearing, the court will hear what the state’s evidence is so far and determine if there is probable cause to proceed to trial. It’s fairly low burden, not nearly as high as the beyond a reasonable doubt standard that a jury will observe in determining whether the Rawlings are guilty or not.
