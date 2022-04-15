HOLBROOK — The Independent has been following a number of criminal cases and reports here on two of them.
Kaleb Gardner Smith
Kaleb Smith, 18, also known as “Kay Kay,” pleaded guilty in the Navajo County Superior Court on April 4 to one amended count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, for shooting a 42-year-old man near Old Woodruff Road on Nov. 8 at approximately 9 a.m. The man’s name and relationship to Smith are unknown.
Smith was charged by a grand jury for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that alleged that it was a “dangerous” offense. That one word carries a great significance, because if Smith were convicted of a Class 3 dangerous offense it would mean mandatory prison time and a longer sentence in prison. Instead, the prosecutor offered a plea to a nondangerous offense and Smith took it. The agreement stipulates to supervised probation and no prison but 60 days in jail; he’ll get credit for 30 days that he has already served there.
Smith has been on release since December after a report from pretrial services stated that he has no prior felony charges but identified a misdemeanor conviction in 2020 out of the Holbrook Justice Court for a minor with alcohol charge.
According to a press release from Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse, on Nov. 8, at approximately 9:18 a.m., the victim called the NCSO emergency line and reported he had been shot while on Old Woodruff Road. The victim was transported to a medical facility with non life-threatening injuries.
The plea agreement contains an agreement that “The State reserves the right to withdraw this plea upon objection by a victim.” That suggests that the victim was not available for his input, or still in on the fence about going along with the terms of it. It’s the prosecutor’s call whether to extend to a defendant a plea offer and its terms, but victims have a right to be consulted and voice their view to the sentencing judge about it.
Other terms of Smith’s probation are the requirements that he undergo substance abuse screening and treatment, serve the jail time, have no contact with the victim and pay any economic loss to the victim based on Smith’s criminal conduct. If he violates a terms of probation, including the term that Smith remain a law abiding citizen, he could receive up to 8.75 years in prison.
The sentencing date is not yet posted.
Ryan Michael Brown
HOLBROOK — Ryan Michael Brown 40, of Heber Overgaard pleaded guilty in the Navajo County Superior Court on March 24 to attempting to possess dangerous drugs for sale, methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony and one count of criminal impersonation, a Class 6 felony. He will be sentenced to two and one-half years in prison on the drug charge, and when he gets out, will start a term of supervised probation for the Class 6 felony.
The incident started on December 8 when deputies responded to the 2800 block of Holiday Forrest Drive in Overgaard to serve an arrest warrant on Brown. After the deputies arrived, they located Brown “hiding,” and attempted to call him out of hiding multiple times, according to a press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. Brown reportedly eventually complied with the commands, but while being placed under arrest, resisted and attempted to escape from custody. Deputies safely subdued him after zapping him with a Taser, stated the release.
During a search of his person, Brown was found to be in possession of a handgun, marijuana and three ounces of methamphetamine, according to the NCSO. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail for the warrant and also on charges of resisting arrest, being a prohibited possessor of a weapon, possession of a deadly weapon and possession of dangerous drugs.
The impersonation charge arose from an October, 2021 event, the details of which are unknown. That charge could have produced the warrant that authorities executed on December 8. The plea agreement stated that on October 18, 2021 Brown assumed a false identity with the intent to defraud someone or pretended to be a representative of some person or organization with the intent to defraud or to gain access to property. In that court file, he was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and a weapons violation, which were dismissed as part of the plea.
Arizona law sets a “threshold” of the amount of drugs possessed by someone in order to presume that the possessor intended to sell it. The threshold for meth is 9 grams, and there are 28 grams in an ounce. NCSO stated that Brown had three ounces of it, (84 grams) thus the plea and the prison deal.
There is no date yet on the court’s digital docket about when Brown will be sentenced.
