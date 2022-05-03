HOLBROOK—The Independent has been following a number of child sex crime cases and below is an update on two of them.
Floyd Trevor Hueston
LAKESIDE — On March 22, accused child sex criminal Floyd Trevor Hueston, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, a Class 2 felony and three counts of attempting sexual conduct with a minor, Class 3 felonies. The plea agreement calls for a flat term of 17 years in prison. For the attempted counts, Hueston will be on lifetime probation with sex offender terms which include registering as a sex offender.
According to court records, Hueston was an in-law to the victim’s mother, was married and lived with his wife in a trailer in Pinetop-Lakeside on the same property as the victim. The plumbing in the trailer was not good, and Hueston was allowed to use the bathroom in the main residence. The victim’s mother reported her suspicions to authorities, and Hueston’s wife confronted him about it apparently by text message. Hueston admitted doing it and saying that he had done something “horrible.” The counts he pleaded guilty to involved intercourse in a tent, couch and bedroom, and an incident of under-clothes groping in the kitchen of the home.
Navajo County detectives conducted an interview with the victim on May 25. According a press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office last May, after the interview, detectives arrested Hueston for crimes against children that included kidnapping and child molestation involving the 14 year old girl. On June 8, a Navajo County grand jury returned its indictment alleging 23 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, Class 2 Felonies, three counts of kidnapping (restraining someone for a sexual purpose) Class 2 felonies, two counts of molestation of a child, Class 2 Felonies and two counts of sexual abuse, Class 3 Felonies — 30 charges in all.
Significantly, the offenses were charged as being “dangerous crimes against children,” which under Arizona law elevates the seriousness of the alleged offenses into the stratosphere. A conviction for a Class 2 dangerous crime against a child under the age of 15, carries a range of prison term from 13 years at a minimum and up to 27 years maximum, per offense. That is exactly what Hueston pleaded guilty to; the presumptive sentence is 20 years, but both the state and the defense are mindful of how traumatic a trial can be for the victim and her family, and that may partially account for the 17 year sentence as opposed to the presumptive sentence of 20 years.
According to court records, when he was confronted by his wife he wrote “I was dum ….and I know how horrible I really am. I don’t want to be that guy I want to be better and be a man of god...you have no idea how sorry I am and how horrible I feel and how much I hate what I did.”
Hueston’s sentencing was scheduled for May 2. He will be in his early to mid-40s when released from prison.
Dawson Gardner
In another child sex crime case in the Navajo County Superior Court, Dawson Gardner, 21 of Clay Springs pleaded guilty to one count each in two files, one for sexual conduct with a minor on March 19, 2020; the other with sexual conduct with a minor on July 14, 2020. The six foot, two inches tall Alabama native is accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year old girl in Pinedale. She is reportedly a sister to one of Gardner’s male friends. At one point he was charged with the same thing with a 17 year old but as explained below, that can’t be confirmed amidst the tangle of four separate files against him containing, in total, 14 allegations.
It is however noteworthy that because the victim or victims in Gardner’s cases were older than 15 years and the counts are not charged as dangerous crimes against children, the sentence is far less severe than Floyd Hueston’s. In fact, the two Class 6 felonies he pleaded guilty to are the least serious of any of the felonies, but he still faces prison terms of one-half year to two years, or probation which could include up to one year in the county jail. Regardless of the amount of prison or jail time Gardner is sentenced to, he will have to maintain registry as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Between June, 2020 and July, 2021, the charges against Gardner kept coming. The first group of charges were filed on June 1, 2020 (four charges) followed by charges filed on November 3, 2020 (six charges) July 6, 2021 (two charges) and July 7 (two charges identical to the July 6 allegations.) While making their way towards a conclusion, a main point of contention was which cases should be joined together for trial, and which should be tried separately. All of that seemed to be resolved with the March 2 plea agreement.
According to justice court records, authorities received a report about an incident at a home in Pinedale where it is alleged that on March 19, 2020, Gardner had held down a minor girl during a sexual encounter; the encounter reportedly included intercourse. During their investigation, authorities noted bruising to the girl’s shoulder and arm. However, Gardner was not charged with sexual assault or restraining the girl in that file.
Gardner listed his address as being in Clay Springs. He was arrested on March 22, 2021, his birthday, and at his initial appearance the court set his bond at $150,000. Law enforcement reported that Gardner is from Alabama and that he had made statements about planning to return there. Gardner hired the Nolan Law Firm of Mesa and his bond was lowered to $5,000. He posted that and remained out of jail.
The plea agreement accounts for two of the four files listed on the court’s electronic docket against Gardner but it is likely that the agreement reflects a “global” settlement of all of them. Gardner’s sentencing date is not yet available.
