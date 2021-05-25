The Independent has been covering a number of criminal cases and provides an update below on three of them.
Shanna Aldrich
SNOWFLAKE—Serial drug dealer Shanna Aldrich, 52 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on May 6 in the Navajo County Superior Court. She admitted to two counts of possessing the dangerous drug fentanyl for sale, Class 2 Felonies. Aldrich was charged in one file in July, 2020, but posted a $10,000 bond and was released. Then in November 2020 she did it again, was arrested again, and held in jail on the new charge on a $50,000 bond.
The case is noteworthy because according to a press release from The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Snowflake Taylor Police were called to the home of Mike Logan McCray, 44 in the 1000 block of Eagar Avenue in Snowflake on Nov. 11, 2020. STPD found him deceased; the cause of death was believed to be from a drug overdose, specifically hydrocodone, which was suspected to be counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl. Fentanyl is a narcotic drug dozens of times stronger than morphine. According the plea agreement, Aldrich pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl for sale on Nov. 11, 2020 — the same day McCray’s obituary stated that he died.
Shortly after McCray’s death, investigators secured a search warrant and searched the Aldrich home in the 500 block of Main Street, and arrested Aldrich and one Frank Aldrich 71, whose relation to Shanna is unknown. They were both charged with drug-related felonies.
A press release from Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman at the time stated that when detectives searched the Aldrich’s residence they found counterfeit hydrocodone pills believed to actually be fentanyl along with $2,730 in cash believed to be derived from drug sales and other undisclosed evidence of alleged drug sales.
“It should be noted both Shanna and Frank Aldrich are currently out on bond stemming from felony drug and weapons charges in July of 2020,” Gorman stated in the press release.
In Shanna Aldrich’s combined plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to the same offense committed on or about July 2, 2020 and admitted to having a prior felony conviction in the county, specifically, trafficking in stolen property committed in October 2013. With regard to the July and November drug charges, she received a sentence of ten years on both. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning that as she serves time on one of the charges, she will also be serving time on the other. She was given 180 days credit for the time she has already served in the county jail and can earn a 15% reduction of the sentence which, it everything goes right, she can serve out of prison, something called community supervision. She will not be on probation when she is finally released. Shanna was represented by Attorney Dirk O. LeGate of Legate, Penrod and Associates, PLLC in Show Low.
According to court records dated Feb. 18, Frank’s lawyer said that time was needed to review a plea offer. Frank Aldrich is presumed by law to be innocent and is set for, according to court records, his “final” case management conference today at 10:30 a.m.
Jason Compton
Jason Anthony Compton, 36 was charged in the Apache County Superior Court with nine serious assault-related felonies, including the attempted murder of his girlfriend, who according to court testimony, suffered a collapsed lung in the assault in June 2020. In April, Compton pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge, a Class 2 Felony, and to aggravated assault, a Class 3 Felony, for causing the woman’s lung to collapse. Compton will serve five years in prison, will be on probation for seven years, and the other seven charges will be dismissed if the court goes along with the plea agreement.
Compton was slated to be sentenced last week, but the matter has been re-set to today. He is represented by Attorney R. John Lee of St John’s.
Hannah Dike
Hanna Montez Dike is a graduate of Show Low High School and a former staffer at the White Mountain Independent and Show Low T.V. She is accused of killing 31-year-old bartender Bobby Kramer, a married father of a young boy, in a head-on DUI-suspected crash in the valley in February. She was charged by the county attorney filing a direct complaint in the Maricopa County Superior Court alleging one count of manslaughter, a Class 2 Felony.
It appears that the prosecutor later took the matter to a grand jury which on April 20, returned an up-graded indictment of second degree murder a Class 1 Felony, alleging that Dike caused the death of another person while acting with extreme indifference. Her blood alcohol level was reported to be about three times the 0.08 legal limit of presumed impairment for driving purposes.
Earlier court records indicated that Montez was held on a $100,000 bond and she appears to have posted that. The upgraded charge carries a range of sentence from 10 to 25 years. Dike is pressumed by law to be innocent and her representation been assigned by the court to that county’s Office of Legal Advocate.
Dike’s next court date is June 16.
