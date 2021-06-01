SHOW LOW — The 2021 edition of the Cruz’N the Rim Car Show will take place Saturday, June 5, at Frontier Field in Show Low.
The shine and show is free to attend and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when awards are presented.
Registration for classic cars is $40 and is open Friday noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. So register early to insure your pristine parking spot.
Categories include Best of Show, Participant’s Top 20, Spectator’s Favorite 5, Best Ford Product, Best GM Product, Best Chrysler Product, Best Orphan, Best Truck 1949 and Older, Best Truck 1950 and Newer, Best Import, Best Original/Restored Pre-1950, Best Original/Restored 1950 and Up, Best Modified Pre-1950, Best Modified 1950 and Up, Best Rat Rod, Best Convertible, Best Body and Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best Special Interest, Mayor’s Choice, Jill Tinkel State Farm Favorite Red Car, Top 2 Host Club favorite (Host Volunteer Cars Judged separately).
The main show (The Shine and Show) starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Frontier Fields at 600 North 9th street in Show Low with lots of beautiful classic cars and trucks along with Rat Rods, and music from the past.
The first 200 spectators will be given the chance to vote on their favorite vehicles. Food and craft vendors will be on hand for your enjoyment. Admission and parking for the public is Free, so bring the whole family.
Proceeds from this show will benefit the local Salvation Army, and is organized by the Rim Country Cruisers — a non-profit charitable organization.
This year’s show features a preview of the classic cars on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. with a free burger burn at Hatch Toyota in Show Low and food from the Snowflake Smoke House.
The Blomstrand sisters, Emily, Allison and Katy, will be serving up Frozen Custard provided by our local Culver’s restaurant.
For more information on the event call Rick Fernau at 928-521-0171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.