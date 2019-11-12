SHOW LOW — “We expect to open in mid January,” says Culver’s Restaurant franchise owner Steve Chlpusa.
“We already have the store managers hired and they are currently training at the Payson Culver’s store,” adds Chlpusa. “Later this month we will have a hiring event to staff the Show Low store.” (Chlpusa has managed the Payson Culver’s for two years.)
“We’re very excited to open and wish it could be sooner,” says soon-to-be Show Low General Manager Andrew Cheney. “We plan to integrate ourselves with the community and participate in events like Derby Down the Deuce and the Christmas Light Parade.”
Chlpusa broke ground in July on the 4,000 square-foot restaurant and drive-through which sits at the northeast corner of State Route 260/White Mountain Road and Evergreen Lane in Show Low.
The franchise is described as an independently owned family restaurant offering quality fast food with great table service.
Culver’s is known for their chicken tenders, hamburgers, frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds.
Circle K project
It almost seems a race to the finish.
The 5,881 square-foot Circle K retail convenience store that broke ground in May has made steady progress toward completion.
As Culver’s Restaurant inches higher and higher, the new Circle K store seems to be coming to life just as quickly.
The convenience store is at southwest corner of White Mountain Road and Cub Lake Road in Show Low.
The store will have 10 fuel pumps and a 1,261 square-foot automatic car wash. It will also be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Completion is expected in December of this year, weather permitting.
Sunken’ Dunkin?
The Independent recently spoke with a representative of Zell Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc. for a progress update on the Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins combination restaurant and drive-through that was planned at 4551 S. White Mountain Road in Park Pineway Plaza in Show Low.
Although principal designated broker Alan Zell was not available for comment, his staff indicated that they are not sure the project will be moving forward.
“It’s a fifty-fifty chance,” said the office staff member via phone. “We can’t say any more than that.”
A new developer was said to have taken over the project earlier this year but there is still no confirmation of progress.
