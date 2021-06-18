Excitement filled the air Monday on Blue Ridge Loop in Pinetop as R&B Tree Removal teamed up with a crane from Perkins Cinders to remove four very tall Ponderosa Pine trees from the property of George and Carol Sue Myers on South Blue Ridge Loop. The crane was enlisted to lift sections of the tall trees over other homes and tall pines in the area.

