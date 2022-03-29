TAYLOR — The Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn was held on Feb. 23.
The guest speaker was Stuart Hensley, chief operating officer for Sunstate Technology, in Taylor. Hensley explained to attendees that cyber attacks and data theft are enormous threats to every business every day.
Hensley shared information about what people need to know about cybersecurity and how to protect their computer systems.
Hensley said, “Holes in business networks equals security exposure and one of the things that came out of the pandemic was that everybody started to work from home. Most home networks are not set up with security of any kind and very few of them, if at all, have an actual commercial firewall or router. Most people use the modem that’s provided by the ISP (internet service provider). There’s not a layer of security with that.” Hensley went on to explain that one of the things that happened when the pandemic hit and people began working from home, was that home internet wasn’t especially designed to handle all the traffic. ISP’s went through a lot of pains and growing.”
“It took them several months to get caught up and beef up their internet so that kids that were doing school from home and people working from home, would have the bandwidth to be able to continue to do work.
“Along with that, came security risks. We live in a world now where there’s a lot more people working from home than there were two years ago. That’s going to continue to be a mixed environment going forward,” said Hensley.
From a security standpoint, Hensley said, it’s one of the things in the old days, when remote desktop was popular.
Remote desktop refers to a software or operating system feature that allows a personal computer’s desktop environment to be run remotely on one system (usually a PC, but the concept applies equally to a server), while being displayed on a separate client device.
“It’s actually a free product that’s built into Microsoft and it is completely unsecure. Most work computers have antivirus and some form of security built into it. However, a lot of people are using their home PCs or tablets to connect back to the office and there’s a lot of vulnerabilities tied to that.”
Next, Hensley addressed a technology-use policy.
The goal is to make employees aware of their responsibility and lessen the company’s risk and liability.
“Schools were even in such a rush to get students connected and working from home that security was completely overlooked. So, in a lot of cases, there weren’t the right protocols put in place because of the urgency to try and get things done,” said Hensley.
Grant money from the Arizona Broadband for Education Initiative does provide free internet for schools.
However, along with that free internet, they also had to provide a filter.
Filtering before the internet is inside the school or workplace is effective.
A student may have less access than a teacher and filtering can granularly separate the difference between staff and students and what they’re allowed to see content wise on the internet.
“That’s where a technology-use policy comes into place whether they’re working from home connecting back to school or using school technology, they should have a technology-use policy,” said Hensley.
A technology-use policy can be found online. There are also several products available on the internet for parents to filter, manage and protect their children’s online lives.
The Snowflake/Taylor Lunch and Learn is held the third Wednesday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Snowflake Social Hall.
For more information call the chamber at 928-536-4331.
