Daily lane closures on US 60 Pinto Creek Bridge scheduled to begin Sept. 23

Motorists on US 60 between Miami and Superior should expect daily lane closures for the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project starting Monday, Sept. 23.
Lane restrictions are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Beginning in October, full closures of US 60 are tentatively scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for about eight weeks.
Flaggers will be directing traffic. Drivers should plan for delays through the work zone.
The overall project involves constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge, and then removing the existing bridge. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
