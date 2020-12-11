With the deadline extended until December 21, teachers can still apply to win technology and supplies for their schools
RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. – December 10, 2020 – There are less than two weeks left for teachers across the country to enter the 11th annual $2 million* Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges students in grades 6-12 and their teachers to use STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math) to tackle local issues of national importance. The deadline to submit has been extended to 11:59 p.m. ET on December 21, 2020 giving teachers additional time to apply for this year’s program.
Public school teachers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are eligible to nominate their classrooms – including virtual, in-person or hybrid formats – and open doors to new opportunities for students. The application form requires teachers to outline their local challenge, as well as how students will use STEM to address the problem, the solution idea they will build, and the potential impact on the community.
Last year’s winners created solutions to address wildfires, flash flooding, recycling, ice safety and pediatric heat stroke. Over the past decade of the program, technology-driven solutions have addressed issues ranging from climate change to mental health. Whatever the topic may be, it always starts with an idea.
“The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest was especially valuable because it allowed me to not only experience firsthand the impact STEM can have on my local community, but also allowed me to see the value of collaboration among my classmates working together toward a solution that can change the world, even at our age,” said Neha Vinjapuri, a student at Dougherty Valley High School in California and 2019-2020 Solve for Tomorrow National Winner. “Because of my experience in Solve for Tomorrow, I am looking to pursue a STEM career to better the world around me.”
Solve for Tomorrow will award $2 million in technology and supplies to schools as they advance throughout the contest. The contest will proceed with the following phases:
Up to 100 Semi-Finalists – In January, Samsung will announce up to 100 Semi-Finalists who will be awarded $10,000 to be redeemed on DonorsChoose.org.
10 National Finalist Schools – In the spring, 10 National Finalists will be selected to participate in the virtual pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, seven of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies while the remaining three will be named National Winners.
Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology
Three National Winner Schools – Following the virtual pitch event, Samsung will award three schools the grand prize of $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies for their achievement.
As part of Samsung’s guiding vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’, Solve for Tomorrow was created in 2010 to encourage innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and teamwork to address the most pressing issues impacting society. Today, the competition fosters critical thinking and creative problem solving, anchored in problem-based learning. For the past decade, Samsung has awarded $18 million in technology and classroom materials to more than 2,500 public schools in the United States.
To enter the contest, and for official contest rules, please visit samsung.com/solve. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. ET on December 21, 2020.
*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.
**Not open to the general public: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to employees at eligible schools in the fifty (50) United States/DC twenty one (21) years of age or older. To enter/official rules: visit www.Samsung.com/Solve to complete the application form.
