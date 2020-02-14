ARIZONA — Want to vote in the presidential primary? Be sure to check your voter registration.
In Arizona this year, only the Democratic Party is holding a presidential primary election — scheduled for March 17. The Republican Party is running their incumbent, President Donald Trump, so they will not host a primary.
Any registered voter may vote in the Arizona Presidential Preference Election (or primary), but they must be registered as a Democrat by Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Voters may change their party preference at any time, and the state has a simple way to do it online.
The ServiceArizona website, familiar to many as the online home for the Arizona Department of Transportation where driver’s license and auto registration tasks can be completed, is also the state’s online voter registration portal. Individuals can register to vote for the first time, update their address information if they have moved and change their party affiliation at servicearizona.com.
Navajo County Recorder Doris Clark said that voter may change their voter registration to Democrat to vote in the presidential primary, if they so choose, as long as they do it by the Feb. 18 deadline. After the presidential primary, they can then change it back to Republican.
“They can change their party to participate in the presidential preference election by Feb. 18,” she said. “Then after the presidential preference they have to remember to switch it back (to Republican), if that’s what they want,” Clark explained.
Clark said that voters may also change their party affiliation by mail. Forms for changing voter registration are available at public libraries, post offices and local town or city government offices. Voters must fill out the form, date it no later than Feb. 18, and mail it to the county recorder’s office. Forms must be dated by Feb. 18 and received in the mail no later than 5 days after that deadline in order to qualify for the March 17 election.
Voters may also visit their county recorder’s office in person to change their registration as well. In Navajo County, the recorder’s office is located in the county government complex at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook. In Apache County, the recorder’s office is located in the Apache County Annex, 75 West Cleveland St. in St. Johns.
If you have questions about voter registration or changing your party affiliation, contact the voter registration hotline in Navajo County at 928-524-4192; in Apache County, call the voter registration desk at 928 337-7516, or 800-361-4402.
