NAVAJO COUNTY — Plagued by dwindling enrollment and declining state support, Northland Pioneer College is nonetheless launching new programs to help residents adapt to a changing economy, according to a presentation before the Navajo County Board of Supervisors.
The community college district plans a $20 million building program to consolidate its programs in Show Low and Pinetop and has also launched new workforce training programs to help people cope with the inexorable loss of coal mines and power plants, said Maderia Ellison, vice president for administrative services for the college district.
“We have a fund balance of $87 million and we’ve set aside $20 million for the Show Low Campus construction, so we can get all our students into one campus and provide the full college experience for students,” she said. “Will $20 million cover it all? We’re not sure anymore. The cost of building is increasing so we’re looking at where we might want to change something in the future.”
Northland Pioneer President Mark Vest told the board the college is also researching the future of its existing vocational program that trains students how to operate coal-fired power plants. The graduates used to get jobs at the Navajo Generating Station, the Cholla Power Plant, the Springerville Generating Station and others. But Navajo has shut down and Cholla is scheduled to close in the coming decade. Advances in solar and wind technology and the low cost of natural gas have made coal-fired plants more expensive to run, especially when coupled with air pollution reduction requirements.
The college got a grant five years ago, for $1 million worth of simulators to broaden the focus on computer-automation in “a whole range of industrial operations.”
The college is also investigating ways to pool enrollment and share the cost of some programs with neighboring community college districts.
Still, the college faces two grave challenges. First, enrollment has steadily declined. Second, the state has cut support – forcing a near-doubling of tuition.
The district has four campuses and five smaller centers in Navajo and Apache counties, with a roughly $29 million budget.
Enrollment has declined from about 2,700 full-time-equivalent students in 2009 to just 1,800, said Ellison. A “full time equivalent” student represents 12 units – a full time load. That could come from one student taking 12 units or three students each taking four units.
In roughly the same period, tuition has increased from $48 per credit hour to $77 per credit hour. That’s still the lowest tuition in the community college system statewide, but represents a big increase.
Ellison noted that the enrollment decline has been steepest among students seeking retraining to enter a new career field. Enrollment has actually grown among older students – especially retirees seeking enrichment classes.
“So we’re dealing with that, but across the country everyone is dealing with enrollment declines,” she said.
The number of students in college has declined by 250,000 in the past year, according to the national Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Community colleges account for almost half of that decline. Over the past eight years, college enrollment has dropped 11 percent – with across-the-board declines in public and private universities as well as community colleges.
In part, that’s a good thing – reflecting a strong economy with a 3.5 percent unemployment rate. Many people return to college when they can’t find a job or when they’re switching careers. So during the recession a decade ago, college enrollment rates set records.
The decline also reflects changing demographics, with a falling US birthrate and a steadily aging population.
Still, studies show that a college degree substantially boosts lifetime earnings and decreases unemployment rates. The US Census Bureau reports that people with only a high school diploma earn $730 a week on average, with an unemployment rate in 2018 of 4.1 percent. People with a community college (AA) degree earn $862 a week, with a 2.8 percent unemployment rate. People with a four-year Bachelor’s Degree earn $1,192 a week, with an unemployment rate of 2.2 percent.
The state legislature made big cuts in support for community colleges during the recession and have yet to make up those cuts.
State funding to cover operating costs at Northland dropped from $3.6 million to $1.4 million between 2010 and 2020.
Fortunately, the state did increase equalization funding – money that makes up for low property tax values in mostly rural community college districts. The equalization funding in that same period increased from $6.6 million to $7.7 million, partially offsetting the loss of base support. The state also now provides the college with $400,000 in extra money for science and technology programs.
The college has tried to make up the lost funding by increasing tuition and property tax rates. Historically, the state provided a third of the college’s budget, tuition one third and local property taxes the final third. Now, the property taxes account for 42 percent, state funding 25 percent, tuition about 7 percent and contracts and grants about 20 percent, said Ellison.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
