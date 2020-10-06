SHOW LOW—John Russell Thomas, 27, the man who led police on a six-hour manhunt in June of last year has faced six felony counts and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly shooting his father and brother and assaulting his girlfriend in the early hours of June 5, 2019 in the 1000 block of Deer Park Drive in Show Low.
According to Show Low Police, Thomas shot the two men when they tried to intervene while Thomas was allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend, Maria Rosalez, during a domestic dispute in a trailer next to a residence at 3:46 a.m. The two alleged gunshot victims were flown to the valley for treatment, and have recovered.
On June 11 last year, a grand jury handed up its indictment charging two counts of attempted second degree murder, Class 2 felonies, two counts of aggravated assault, Class 3 felonies, one count of domestic violence aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony, one count of tampering with evidence, a Class 6 Felony, and one count of preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Thomas urges “involuntary intoxication” as his defense. Of all the recognized defenses, like self defense, alibi, impotence in sex cases, etc., there does not appear to be an involuntary intoxication defense per se; statutes in the criminal code regarding the insanity defense and another section explicitly say that voluntary intoxication is not a defense to a criminal act.
That implies that involuntary intoxication is a defense. In criminal cases, the intent or mindset of the perpetrator is key, and there are generally three types of mindset the criminal law recognizes: acts which are committed intentionally, knowingly or recklessly are criminally punishable by a loss of liberty, incarceration. By contrast, mere negligent cases in which, say, a person accidentally crashes a vehicle into something, or a surgeon who removes a wrong body part, faces a loss of money or property.
If a person is involuntarily intoxicated, he may be deemed as not having the intentional, knowing or reckless mindset because he did not know what he was doing, and that seems to be what defense counsel Criss Candelaria is banking on. He has notified the court and the prosecutor that there may be witnesses out there who may testify that before the shooting, someone spiked Thomas’ drink. But the person who is said to have done that is himself deceased, a victim of a homicide in Show Low earlier this year.
Candelaria asked the court (Judge Ralph Hatch has been assigned to this case) to order that the carpet in the trailer next to the residence where the incident allegedly happened, be preserved so that stains from spilled drinks could be tested for drugs. That request came on for a hearing on August 26, but it turns out that the landlord/owner already replaced and tossed out the old carpet.
Without the carpet, the defense now must identify witnesses who either saw the deceased spike Thomas’ drink, or heard the deceased talking about having done it. The defense is still investigating that. Prosecutor Patrick Zincola wants to know exactly who the witnesses are that intend to testify about that and will rely on the intricate rules against hearsay in court to make sure that any such testimony meets the stringent standards of reliability and credibility. On Sept. 16, Judge Hatch ruled that if the defense identifies any such witnesses, and intends to call them as witnesses, their identities must be disclosed to the state before trial. It is unknown if they actually exist.
In July, a review of the court docket revealed that two most serious charges were listed as actual “Second-degree murder,” not the “Attempted second-degree murder” that was reported. During a break at the courthouse, the Independent asked Candelaria if the father and brother had died and if the charges had been upgraded. Candelaria drily remarked that he didn’t think so considering that the father and brother happened to be sitting in the courtroom, in fact, right behind the reporter.
Another wrinkle in this case is the brother and father seem to be against prosecuting Thomas at all. But as in any criminal case, the alleged victims are not the ones with the authority to criminally prosecute anyone. That function resides exclusively with the State of Arizona. It is unknown what the girlfriend’s views are.
Thomas’ next court date is Oct. 15.
