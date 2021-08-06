Rep. Paul Gosar’s press conference to challenge treatment of protestors and rioters arrested on Jan. 6 was broken up on Tuesday by a group of protestors.
Gosar joined with several other controversial members of congress to challenge the treatment of many of the more than 500 people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots, which injured 150 police officers, occupied the capitol building and for hours disrupted the certification of the 2020 election results.
Gosar, who represents most of Western Arizona and all of Rim Country, said the Jan. 6 rioters arrested on an array of charges were “political prisoners” and suggested they had been “tortured” in police custody.
He joined with Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Louie Gohmert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to demand the Justice Department release more information on the charges against the 535 people arrested, immediately release those still being held and release of thousands of hours of recordings of the riots that might prove the innocence of the defendants.
He said that the Justice Department has refused to respond to his repeated letters demanding information about the prosecutions. Previously in congressional hearings, Gosar has called the Jan. 6 demonstrators “peaceful patriots.” He also maintains that they were legitimately protesting election fraud involving hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots cast, despite any supporting evidence presented in numerous court cases.
However, a press of protestors forced Gosar and his fellow congressmen could cut short their press conference on the steps of the capitol, according to an account published online by The Hill.
One protestor repeatedly blew a whistle during the press conference and others held signs reading “Jan. 6 was an inside job” and other messages.
“I, too, am happy to join my Republican colleagues and demand the answers to the very troubling reports that the Biden administration and Justice Department are mistreating nonviolent prisoners in connection with Jan. 6,” said Gosar — including reports prisoners have been held in solitary confinement. “These are not unruly or dangerous violent criminals, these are political prisoners who are now being persecuted during the pain of unjust suffering,” according to The Hill account.
In a letter to the Justice Department, Gosar claimed that defendants have been beaten by prison guards and held for months without bail. He also demanded to know why lawmakers had not been warned that “armed extremists were planning mayhem.”
Gosar was in the midst of asking Congress to set aside the presidential election results in Arizona when the breech of the capital building forced the hasty evacuation of lawmakers.
Gosar has previously suggested without evidence that the capitol riots were actually engineered by Antifa or other left-wing activists. So far all of the arrests have involved Trump supporters and right-wing militias like Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, groups Gosar has in the past addressed.
A man holding back the crowd then said the event had to end. “The left is interrupting the press conference, we need to end it.”
The abortive press conference contrasted with the scenes in a congressional hearing on the riots. The Tuesday testimony in the hearing featured police officers who said they were beaten, threatened and in fear of their lives as they struggled to hold back thousands of protestors long enough to allow Gosar and other members of congress to escape the building.
The Justice Department did not respond to a Roundup request for a response to Gosar’s allegations, including holding prisoners for months without bail, use of solitary confinement and mistreatment or “torture” of prisoners.
CBS news recently reported that 535 people have been arrested so far in connection with the capitol riots, with 300 suspects still not identified. So far 18 suspects have pleaded guilty to various charges, including three members of Oath Keepers. At least 13 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors only and two have plead guilty to felony obstruction. One suspect was sentenced to three years probation and no jail time and one to six months incarceration, although the court credited him with the six months he had already spent in jail, according to NBC.
At least 165 defendants have been charged with assaulting or resisting police and 50 with using deadly force or a dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily harm to an officer.
At least 40 people have been charged with conspiracy, including four Three Percenters, 16 Oath Keepers and 15 members of the Proud Boys.
At least 150 police officers were injured in the attack. One officer died after the attack, after having been beaten and attacked with chemical irritants during the attack. Two officers committed suicide in the days after the attacks.
One rioter was shot and killed by police attempting to climb through a window into a small room right outside the Senate chambers. Gosar has termed the shooting of an “execution.”
The Justice Department has said that 495 defendants were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, 55 with entering the Capitol with dangerous weapons, 35 with destruction of government property and 30 with theft of government property.
At least 56 of those arrested were current or former military members, including one active duty service member and four part-time soldiers in in the Army Reserve or National Guard. At least 25 have served in the US Martines, 21 in the Army, two in the Navy and two in the Air Force. One was a former Green Beret.
At least 14 have at some point worked as police officers, plus one current firefighter and one retired firefighter.
Seven of those arrested were active police officers and six of those have since lost their jobs.
Lock Them Up
Yes, lock up Gosar and all the capitol rioters who disrespect our country. Send them to Russia. That's the kind of government they must want.
Oh they are so embarrassing.
