HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 252 near the Winslow area Wednesday that resulted in two arrests.

Lorenzo Antonio Romero Lopez, 33, and Veronica Layva Montes, 27, both of Phoenix, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for two counts of child abuse, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and possession of narcotic drugs.

