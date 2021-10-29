PINETOP-LAKESIDE — If your daily route includes Homestead Road in Lakeside, and you recall the house on the corner of Pine Cone Drive which was all decked out for Halloween last year, wait til you see it this year — it’s the Halloweeniest ever.
Most of us have budgets and a little wiggle room for those extra things that are important to us, but Derek and Suzy Peterson actually have a Howling Budget as part of their financial plan. Their decorations this year include animatrophics, quite an upgrade from years past — especially those inflatables — and they have even upped their candy for the trick or treaters from Tootsie Rolls to Hershey’s this year.
Derek and Suzy Peterson have seriously responsible jobs. He works for Show Low Police Department as a police assistant which includes handling front office, animal control and evidence technician duties. She is a manager and chief operations officer for three independently owned Jackson Hewitt offices. So, they obviously know how to work hard and play hard and make a budget.
Derek grew up in Minnesota and Suzy in St. Johns. Neither grew up with Halloween decorations, and after they married in 2011, they only decorated minimally for Halloween those first couple of years. That has changed.
“Suzy’s more pumpkin and I am more skeletons,” said Derek.
Instead of Christmas in July, Derek starts ordering the latest Halloween decorations in July from Home Depot.
And, since their financial picture has changed over the years, that Howling Budget has increased and this year, it allowed them to go all out because animatropics are not anything like you would purchase at a dollar store.
Animatropics or animatronics — though a great deal different from earlier times — would more likely equate to robots.
One of Derek’s big finds this year was the eight-foot-tall LED Ferry of the Dead animatronic — now in the front yard of their house. It has a scary looking Grim Reaper who is navigating the eerie boat with an LED lantern which gives off just enough light to make you wonder what could be in that boat or where it is headed. It can run on battery or UL adapted power and it has a sound sensor that senses motion and emits creepy sound effects. The Home Depot website says it retails for $399.
They also have more skeletons this year — another Home Depot item. They have three 12-foot skeletons, eight little skeletons, a 12-foot pumpkin head whose chest and face light up in the Willow Tree decoration — creepy, to say the least, and a horse drawn hearse occupied with skeletons and driven by one.
They have a dragon and skeleton hooked up to a fog machine and that adds to the hocus pocus.
There may be other things hidden or missed in the yard that are obscured by the fog and the darkness, and the sounds — and there could be some skeletons not visible like the others.
In fact, a dressed for a night on the town skeleton couple occupy one of the antique vehicles which remains in the Petersons’ pasture all year long — that is, minus the skeletons, after Halloween.
Recently someone tried to steal one of their glow in the dark skeletons and it broke into two pieces. Derek said the skeletons are fragile because they are baked in the sun. Their camera captured the guy on film but they were unable to clearly identify the face. But, be assured that today everything is tied down and secured with zip ties to a T-post. They also have an electric fence around the pasture where most of their Halloween display is — it just happened to not be on that evening.
Their front yard, which will be open to trick or treaters on Halloween, has all kinds of regular Halloween décor hanging from their garden trellises — pumpkins, lights and more.
“We start decorating in September,” said Derek, “and slowly adding things.”
One thing is sure, this is one yard you won’t miss if you use Homestead Road, and you have to see it this year. Why? So you know what Derek adds new next year as a result of their Howling Budget.
For many years people did not decorate for Halloween — at least not more than a lit jack-o-lantern on their porch. Today more people are like the Petersons and going all out with lights and decorations, just like Christmas.
Take a drive by Pine Cone Drive and you will likely agree that the Peterson yard and pasture screams loudly, “Happy Halloween.”
