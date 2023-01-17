A then-17-year-old girl entangled in the violent 2021 beating of her former boyfriend at Show Low Lake pleaded guilty last week to facilitating the assault.
On Aug. 8, 2021, former Pinetop-Lakeside resident Emily Fogle and two other teens reportedly assaulted a 19-year-old Blue Ridge High School student. He was so severely beaten that he required a liquid diet for eight weeks.
In March, a Navajo County grand jury indicted Fogle and two teenage boys, all charged as adults, with three felonies and one misdemeanor. In addition, Emily’s mother, Lisa Fogle, was charged with hindering prosecution. The defendant teens and their families have all moved to other states.
Emily on Jan. 12 pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
A sentence hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14. Attorney Bruce Griffen of Flagstaff is representing her.
At about 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2021, the victim was allegedly lured to Show Low Lake by Emily, and severely beaten by Easton Denton, 16, and Cael Stewart, 17, according to a press release from the Show Low Police Department. Their cases have been set to a jury trial; it is unknown how Lisa intends to proceed with her charge.
Denton had a settlement conference and Deputy Navajo County Attorney Devon Hall filed a memorandum with the court setting out the possible sentence Denton could receive if he is found guilty of the four charges he’s been indicted for, including conspiracy and kidnapping, aggravated assault and misdemeanor threatening. Hall calculated a maximum of 49 years in prison for Denton. Possible plea terms call for no prison time and probation that could include up to one year in jail.
According to that memorandum, before the assault, Denton texted Emily, telling her that the victim, Fogle’s former boyfriend, was with numerous girls at a sporting event. She became angry and apparently located and confronted the victim. Later, Denton said he should have gone with Emily to confront the victim so that Denton could “(explicative) him up.”
Denton, Stewart and Emily then went looking for the victim. They reportedly devised a plan whereby Emily invited the victim by text to Show Low Lake under the ruse of stargazing.
Once at the lake, the boys set upon the victim with an assault that resulted in injuries including a broken jaw, and “subcutaneous air bubbles inside the trachea and cheek. The air bubbles ran from the base of his skull down to his chest,” suggesting an obstruction of the victim’s airways, stated the memorandum. He was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix for surgery that included the insertion of a metal plate, seven screws and surgical braces, followed by the liquid diet for eight weeks.
Denton is represented by Show Low attorney Ron Wood.
Two days after the assault at the lake, the Pinetop Justice Court issued an injunction against the victim in favor of Denton, who alleged in court filings that the victim punched Denton on school grounds in March 2021. The filings indicated Denton suffered facial fractures and required stitches, and the court paperwork also stated that Denton was threatened with a gun on the day of the assault at the lake.
The injunction prohibited the victim from possessing weapons and having contact with Denton. The victim originally asked for a hearing to contest the injunction but later withdrew that request.
