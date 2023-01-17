Justice for Joey protestors August 8 2021

Hundreds of people showed up to protest Blue Ridge School administration allowing three students to remain in school after they were accused of beating 19-year-old Joey Jaurique on Aug. 8, 2021.

 Independent (2021)

A then-17-year-old girl entangled in the violent 2021 beating of her former boyfriend at Show Low Lake pleaded guilty last week to facilitating the assault.

On Aug. 8, 2021, former Pinetop-Lakeside resident Emily Fogle and two other teens reportedly assaulted a 19-year-old Blue Ridge High School student. He was so severely beaten that he required a liquid diet for eight weeks.

